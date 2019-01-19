A man and his dog were rescued from an icy Delaware pond Friday afternoon.

The man fell into a pond at Carousel Park in Pike Creek at about 3 p.m. while chasing his dog, according to Jon Stewart of the Mill Creek Fire Company.

The ice gave way, and the dog fell through, followed by the man. Firefighters were already out at the park responding to an alarm at the park's stables, so they immediately responded.

A man is rescued from Carousel Park pond on Friday.

The man was about 40 feet from the bank, Stewart said. Crews donned wetsuits and grabbed water rescue supplies before heading out into the freezing water. The victim was in the pond for a total of 15 minutes, Stewart said.

"He was pretty lucky. It was perfect timing," Stewart said.

The man was rescued by several fire companies and taken to a hospital.

The dog was seen walking near the pond after being rescued.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rescuers crawl across 40 feet of ice to save man and dog from frozen pond