Rescuers dig for survivors of Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Simon Lewis

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Firefighters and soldiers searched for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Tuesday after a Russian missile strike killed at least 16 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West.

Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base after Monday's strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv.

More than a 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. At least 16 people were killed and 59 injured, Ukraine's emergency services said.

"This is not an accidental hit, this is a calculated Russian strike exactly onto this shopping centre," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address. He said the death count could rise.

More than 40 people had been reported missing, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said.

A survivor receiving treatment at Kremenchuk's public hospital, Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, said she was shopping with her husband when the blast threw her into the air.

"I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing," she said.

"It was hell," added her husband, Mykola, 45, blood seeping through a bandage wrapped around his head.

Russia has not commented on the strike but its deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, accused Ukraine of using the incident to gain sympathy ahead of a June 28-30 summit of the NATO military alliance.

"One should wait for what our Ministry of Defence will say, but there are too many striking discrepancies already," Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

The United Nations Security Council will meet Tuesday at Ukraine's request following the attack. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the missile strike was "deplorable".

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies, at a summit in Germany, said the attack was "abominable".

"Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account," they wrote in a joint statement tweeted by the German government spokesperson.

BATTLE FOR LYSYCHANSK

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Ukraine endured another difficult day following the loss of the now-ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of bombardment and street fighting.

Russian artillery pounded Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk's twin city across the Siverskyi Donets River.

Lysychansk is the last big city still held by Ukraine in eastern Luhansk province, a main target for the Kremlin after Russian troops failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war.

A Russian missile strike killed eight and wounded 21 others in Lysychansk on Monday, the area's regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. There was no immediate Russian comment.

Ukraine's military said Russia's forces were trying to cut off Lysychansk from the south.

Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Moscow of the Luhansk People's Republic, said Russian troops and their Luhansk Republic allies were advancing westward into Lysychansk and street battles had erupted around the city's stadium.

Fighting was on in several villages around the city, and Russian and allied troops had entered the Lysychansk oil refinery where Ukrainian troops were concentrated, Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel.

Reuters could not confirm Russian reports that Moscow's troops had already entered the city.

Russia also shelled the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine on Monday, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school, the regional governor said.

The shelling killed five people and wounded 22. There were children among those wounded, the governor said.

'AS LONG AS IT TAKES'

Moscow denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, but Kyiv and the West have accused Russian forces of war crimes.

The war has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing, and triggered spikes in global food and energy prices.

During their summit in Germany, G7 leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, said they would keep sanctions on Russia for as long as necessary and intensify pressure on President Vladimir Putin's government and its ally Belarus.

The United States also said it was finalising another weapons package for Ukraine that would include long-range air-defence systems.

Zelenskiy asked for more arms in a video address to the G7 leaders, U.S. and European officials said. He requested help to export grain from Ukraine and for more sanctions on Russia.

The G7 nations promised to squeeze Russia's finances further - including a cap on the price of Russian oil that a U.S. official said was "close" - and pledged up to $29.5 billion more for Ukraine.

The White House said Russia had defaulted on its external debt for the first time in more than a century as sanctions have effectively cut the country off from global finance.

Russia rejected the claims, telling investors to go to Western financial agents for the cash which was sent but bondholders did not receive.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Sánchez, Gray power Twins past Guardians in series opener

    Gary Sánchez had four RBIs and Sonny Gray pitched seven superb innings to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6), sending the first-place Twins on their way to an easy win in the opener of a five-game series. Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland.

  • Christ, family, baseball: Why Wes Johnson left the Twins for LSU

    CLEVELAND – Carlos Correa was settled in for the Twins' hourlong flight to Cleveland, gearing up for five games in four days with the AL Central lead in flux. He connected his phone to the Wi-Fi and opened up Twitter, naturally. He read the first tweet on his timeline twice. Then checked if the account that tweeted it was verified. Then asked seatmate Gio Urshela to read it, too. Both were in ...

  • Russian missiles kill one and wound six in Kyiv, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck a residential building and the compound of a kindergarten in central Kyiv on Sunday, killing one person and wounding six more, officials said, as Moscow stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day. Firefighters put out a fire in a badly damaged nine-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said. Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk later updated the casualty toll to one person killed and at least six wounded and said the missile struck near the site of a similar attack in late April.

  • Contrast IV Dye Shortage

    With the onset of an IV dye shortage among nationwide hospitals, what options do patients have? CT Director and Assistant Professor in UCSF's Dept. of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Dr. Kimberly Kallianos has some insight.

  • Russia steps up missile strikes on Ukraine as G7 leaders gather

    Russian missiles struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes U.S. President Joe Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks. A Reuters photographer saw a large blast crater near a playground in a kindergarten that had smashed windows.

  • N.Korean leader convenes latest party meeting amid pandemic, heavy rains

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over another meeting of the ruling party to tighten discipline, state media said on Tuesday, as Pyongyang continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and gears up for potential flood damage from heavy rains. The enlarged meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held on Monday to discuss "improving and readjusting the work system of Party guiding organs at all levels," the North's official KCNA said. State media did not elaborate how the party system was adjusted, but during another secretariat meeting held about two weeks ago, Kim had ordered preserving discipline against "abuse of power and bureaucratism revealed among some Party officials."

  • Japan says hard to confirm impact from Russia's debt default

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that it was "a little difficult" at present to confirm the definite impact on Japan from Russia's debt default. Suzuki, who commented on the issue after being asked about it by reporters at a news conference following a regular cabinet meeting, added that any moves in Russian government bonds were likely to have a limited impact on Japanese investors. "The ratio of investments in Russia as part of Japan's overall foreign bond investments is limited," Suzuki said.

  • Russian missile strike in shopping mall called 'terrorist attack,' 'war crime': Live Ukraine updates

    A missile strike appears to have killed or wounded scores of people in a crowded shopping mall in central Ukraine. Latest updates.

  • 'It was hell', survivors say of Russian missile strike on busy mall in Ukraine

    In a central Ukrainian intensive-care ward, five people are crammed into a room, their wounds bound up in bloodied bandages. This is the aftermath of a missile strike on a busy shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk on Monday, southeast of Kyiv, an attack one of the patients described as "hell". According to Ukraine's emergency services the strike has killed at least 16 people and injured 59.

  • Federal judge declines to issue injunction against Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

    A federal judge Monday rejected arguments by attorneys for teachers, a student and a diversity consultant that he should block a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms and workplace training.

  • Ukrainian special ops team carries out several successful raids on Russian territory – The Times

    A military unit of Ukraine’s special operations division has been conducting raids on the territory of the Russian Federation to undermine the military capabilities of the Russian army, UK newspaper The Times has revealed.

  • Russian forces suffer significant losses on Bakhmut front General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 18:19 Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on Russian occupying forces on the Bakhmut front and repelled a Russian assault on the Sloviansk front.

  • Russians open fire on crowd in Lysychansk: 8 civilians killed, 21 wounded

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 22:09 Russian forces fired from Uragans [self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems - ed.] on a crowd of people in Lysychansk who had gathered to collect technical water, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 21 others.

  • Donald Trump Jr. suggested Roe v. Wade was overturned as a direct result of Obama making fun of his father in 2011

    Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme suggesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a domino effect result of Obama mocking his father.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • Russian aircraft strikes Kyiv with long-distance missiles, causing substantial damage

    According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, speaking during a briefing following the attack, multiple X101 missiles (NATO: AS-23 Kodiak) were launched by Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombardiers.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"