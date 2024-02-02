Rescuers jump into icy pond to save dog after it falls through ice, NH photos show

Firefighters jumped into a pond to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice in New Hampshire, officials said.

The dog was spotted and reported to rescuers at 1:54 p.m., Antrim Fire & Ambulance said in a Jan. 31 Facebook post.

When rescuers got to the scene, they saw the dog stuck in the freezing waters, about 40 feet from the shoreline, firefighters said.

Firefighters put on ice rescue suits and grabbed an ice rescue sled before jumping into the water to reach the animal.

They pulled the animal out of the water and reunited it with its owner, rescuers said.

“Once again, this is a lesson that ice can be unpredictable in places with moving water and especially with the weather swings we’ve had lately,” the fire department said in the post.

