Rescuers race rain to reach trapped Indian workers

STORY: Government officials said the work at the construction site, located in the town of Uttarkashi, would take around 100 hours.

Evacuating the workers has taken longer than previously hoped with rescuers encountering several obstacles, the latest being damage to the drilling machine, according to officials on Saturday (November 25).

The men have been stuck in the 3-mile tunnel since it caved in early on November 12, and have been getting cooked food via a lifeline pipe that was installed to ensure a steady supply of essential goods.