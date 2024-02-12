Rescuers race setting sun to save duo stranded in tree surrounded by water, officials say

Two people got stuck in a tree, surrounded by water, about 300 yards from shore, according to California firefighters.

Two fire departments, a helicopter and Border Patrol then raced to beat the setting sun to rescue them at about 6 p.m. Feb. 10 in Jamul, the Chula Vista Fire Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How the two men got there remains a mystery, but officials said their location was about a quarter-mile from Skydive San Diego, according to KGTV.

Tonight at 1800, crews found two victims stranded in tree in water approx 300 yards off shore. CVFD, CalFire, SD copter 3, Border Patrol coordinated rescue efforts. Boat team deployed and victims extricated, brought to shore and evaluated for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/NRIOr7WmxS — Chula Vista Fire Department (@ChulaVistaFD) February 11, 2024

Videos released by the fire department show the sun sinking behind the hills while a helicopter circles overhead. Rescue teams contemplated their next moves from shore. Eventually, they sent a boat crew into the water.

Rescuers in the boat crossed the dark water. When they arrived at the tree, they were safely able to get the stranded duo out, firefighters said.

The two were then “brought to shore and evaluated for minor injuries,” according to the post.

Jamul is about 20 miles east of San Diego.

Marmoset kept in a birdcage rescued by California officials. Why marmosets aren’t pets

12-year-old stuck on oceanfront cliff rescued by helicopter, California officials say

3 people cling to tree for hours as raging floods swamp vehicle, California rescuers say