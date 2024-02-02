Rescuers rush to help snowmobiler who crashed into tree near Yellowstone, officials say

A search and rescue team used a specialized ambulance after getting a call about an injured snowmobiler, Montana officials said.

On Jan. 31, a man who was snowmobiling with his friend near West Yellowstone called 911 and said his friend needed medical attention, according to a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. The man said his friend crashed into a tree.

The search and rescue team, along with West Yellowstone police, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire personnel and Gallatin County deputies, were dispatched, officials said.

After rescue teams determined the snow was too low, teams decided to dispatch a four-wheeler, side by side UTV and a snowmobile, officials said.

After rescuers got to the scene, they learned the snowmobiler had suffered a severe wrist injury, officials said.

Officials decided to use a “specialized tracked four-wheeler towed ambulance” to transport the snowmobiler to a waiting ambulance, the release said.

The injured snowmobiler was transported to the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for medical treatment, rescuers said.

Gallatin County deputies urge the public to remember that during days where snowfall is below average, be cautious of the risks when trail conditions change.

