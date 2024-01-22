Rescuers Search for 47 People Buried by Landslide in China

A screenshot from a video from the China National Fire and Rescue Administration shows search and rescue efforts underway in China's Yunnan province after a landslide struck Monday morning. Credit - China National Fire and Rescue Administration/Weibo

A landslide in southwestern China on Monday has left dozens of villagers buried and forced more than 500 others to evacuate, according to reports by state media.

Xinhua reported that the landslide occurred in a village within Zhaoxiong City in Yunnan province at around 5:51 a.m. local time. The Yunnan Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps immediately dispatched 812 personnel and 45 dogs to begin search and rescue efforts for at least 47 people missing across 18 different households, according to the China National Fire and Rescue Administration’s social media.

It was not clear what caused the landslide, and there were no immediate reports of deaths and injuries. Videos shared online show the area covered in snow.

A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck China's Yunnan on Monday. More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines were mobilized to search for the missing. #landslide pic.twitter.com/yTf6yoK3a2 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 22, 2024

Yunnan and the rest of southern China are expected to have intense and widespread snowfall, according to the National Meteorological Center, as the country faces its first cold wave of the year with temperatures sinking to below freezing.

The landslide occurred just over a month after China experienced its deadliest earthquake in years on Dec. 18 in the northwestern Gansu province—which left 149 people dead, about a thousand injured, and more than 14,000 homes destroyed.

Landslides are common in Yunnan, a remote and underdeveloped mountainous region. In January 2013, 46 people died in a landslide in Zhenxiong County. And in October 2012, 19 people—including 18 children—died after a landslide buried a primary school in Yiliang County.

