Rescuers see coat and pull woman out of freezing pond before she dies, MI cops say

A 75-year-old woman was pulled from a freezing pond after falling through the ice, Michigan cops say. She died hours later.

Milford Township police and the fire department were initially called to rescue a dog that was stuck on the ice, according to a news release from the Oakland Sheriff’s Office. While rescuing the dog, they noticed several items near the edge of the ice.

When the sheriff’s office rescue team arrived, they saw a coat floating near the surface of the freezing water, deputies said. Dive teams recovered the 75-year-old from the pond approximately 250 feet from the shore.

She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead hours later, deputies said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said people should call the authorities to save an animal that has fallen through ice rather than going onto the ice themselves.

Milford Township is about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

Photographer found sick bald eagle in state park. Now officials know what killed it

Nightclub security guard killed in ‘targeted’ attack while leaving work, Ohio cops say