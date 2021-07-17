Rescuers toil to clear flood damage in Germany

Rescue workers toiled to clear up the damage laid bare by receding water on Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose and thoughts turned to the task of rebuilding areas devastated in minutes by raging rivers. (July 17)

