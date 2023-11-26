Rescuers try new tack to reach Indian tunnel workers

STORY: Two weeks in, a new tactic to rescue 41 workers trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas.

Rescuers began drilling vertically on Sunday (November 26) from the top of the mountain, government officials said, adding it will take about 100 hours.

The rescue plan initially involved pushing a pipe wide enough to pull the trapped men out on wheeled stretchers.

But that hit a set back on Friday (November 24) when a heavy drill broke, leaving rescuers reliant on hand-held power tools to break through the rock.

The construction workers, who come from some of India's poorest states, have been stuck in the 3-mile tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in on Nov. 12.

They are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines, authorities have said.

The father of 22-year-old Majeet Chaudhary, who is stuck in the tunnel, says he wants his son to change job when he gets out. "I want him to stay near me," he says.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

A panel of experts investigating the disaster has found the tunnel had no emergency exit and was built through a geological fault, according to one of its member speaking on condition of anonymity.

The men have been getting cooked food such as lentils, flatbreads and vegetable curry since a larger lifeline pipe was pushed through earlier this week.