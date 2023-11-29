Rescuers and two skiers trapped on mountain by blizzard, Alaska troops say

An onrushing blizzard forced a rescue helicopter to abandon medics and two skiers on a mountain for several hours, Alaska Air National Guard officials reported.

A party of skiers called for help Nov. 16 near Arctic Valley, about 8 miles from Anchorage, after one skier broke her leg, a news release said.

Because of stormy conditions, Alaska State Troopers called on an Air National Guard unit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for assistance, the release said.

The helicopter crew had difficulty finding the skiers because of whiteout conditions that quickly became a blizzard, troopers said.

“We ended up seeing them once we pushed into the weather,” Master Sgt. Tyler Albee said in the release. “As soon as we got on the ground, the blizzard came in real heavy within five minutes of us hoisting in. The helicopter had to push off. I couldn’t see the skyline from the ground, so I understand why they went.”

Rescuers splinted the injured skier’s leg and dug snow pits for shelter from the storm, the release said.

“Nightfall hit about 25 minutes after we hit the ground,” Albee said. “It was snowing so hard around us, I couldn’t see anything, even with [night vision goggles] on.”

Several hours later, a break in the weather allowed the helicopter to return for the skiers and rescuers, troopers said.

The two skiers were taken to a hospital in Anchorage for treatment.

