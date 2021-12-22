Rescues and aid delivered to Malaysia flood victims
The Malaysian military helped deliver food and aid in the aftermath of severe flooding in Malaysia on Dec. 21. Many people were left trapped in their homes with 14 fatalities reported.
The Malaysian military helped deliver food and aid in the aftermath of severe flooding in Malaysia on Dec. 21. Many people were left trapped in their homes with 14 fatalities reported.
2021 is the fourth-driest year on record in Montana. Ag producers, municipalities and resource managers look to prepare for future droughts.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas appears to be in line to make a third consecutive start for the 49ers on Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.
John Daigle recommends which players to target on waivers for the Week 16 edition of Waiver Wired. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Famous people are cutting out the middleman — fashion companies and retailers — and creating their own apparel brands.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
"Why can't we just let kids be kids while they still have a chance?"
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
“Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.
"He was my absolute closest work friend," James Franco said of Seth Rogen, who earlier this year distanced himself from Franco after sexual misconduct allegations
"I wish I could go back a long time ago, and not try to adopt children or put them in our home," Stephanie Duncan said during her sentencing.
Gary Edwards, of Churchville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a year of probation on Monday for his role in the January 6 insurrection.
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
Here's everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Princess Diana, plus her wedding band, and the eternity ring push present.
On Tuesday, Jennifer Garner shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special. The “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” premieres tonight on PBS at 8pm Est.
4 #Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of #Bills matchup:
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
Here's whether she still plans to spend the holidays with him.