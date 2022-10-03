Rescues are underway on Sanibel Island, FL Hurricane Ian's death rate continues to climb
Rescue groups are helping people trapped on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting the island to the rest of Florida.
Rescue groups are helping people trapped on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian destroyed the bridge connecting the island to the rest of Florida.
The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives.
Imagine being cut off from your home, your neighbors, your world and your only glimpse of your neighborhood is a satellite image someone sent to you on social media.
Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said home and business inspections will begin Monday and residents must wait for that to be done before returning
A photographer who helps chronicle life on Florida's Sanibel Island stayed there during Hurricane Ian. Chuck Larsen with Santiva Chronicle.com was rescued and is now in Orlando. He says he believes the Sanibel community will rebuild. (Oct. 3)
A Sanibel Island resident reflects on what matters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
A warning for Hurricane Ian's victims: Even in Friendswood, which seemed well positioned to recover from disaster, residents still fell through the cracks.
Amid Hurricane Ian, some Floridians took refuge at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort as they figured out what to do next.
Their family lived on Sanibel for a century, but Hurricane Ian drove them away.
Hurricane Ian left widespread damage and flooding in Volusia County and beyond. Here are important local updates on Friday.
South Korean orphan Milton dreamed of making it to America, the land of his father. One day he seized his chance.
From thousands of feet in the air, it’s easy to see the extent of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US Highway 90 at the same time a sedan was traveling eastbound.
More than 60 people are confirmed dead in Florida, days after Hurricane Ian struck the state. Fewer than 700,000 homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity by late Sunday, down from a peak of 2.6 million. (Oct. 3)
It doesn't get much more romantic than these.View Entire Post ›
A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator during Steelers’ loss to the Jets at Acrisure Stadium, the local public safety department said.
Exhausted Sanibel Island residents arrived at Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept 30 and attempted to contact family members while mourning the loss of loved ones.
Hurricane Ian destroyed dunes across the Grand Strand and damaged several piers, leaving debris in the water that could endanger swimmers.
Yom Kippur is a time of reflection and atonement, so a celebratory "Happy Yom Kippur" doesn't ring true.
As Hurricane Ian brings dangerous storm surge, high winds and flooding rain to Florida, here's a look at power outages around Fort Myers, Lee County.
The condition is as common as it is embarrassing—but it’s not something you have to live with indefinitely.