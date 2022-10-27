Rescuing whales on Australia's 'humpback highway'

1
Tiffanie Turnbull - BBC News, Sydney
·5 min read
Humpback whale tangled in rope
Getting tangled in fishing gear can be a death sentence for whales

It's like a needle in a haystack: how do you find one entangled whale in a vast expanse of ocean?

Then how do you free the 20-tonne giant from a maze of constraints when it is panicked, sometimes angry, often injured, and always determined to evade you?

That's a riddle that marine rescuers like Wayne Phillips have to solve on an increasingly regular basis.

Each year, an estimated 40,000 humpback whales leave the freezing waters of Antarctica on the world's longest mammal migration.

They make their way up Australia's east and west coasts to the tropics before returning, calves in tow, a couple of months later.

For most Australians, the so-called "humpback highway" from May to November is a fun and exciting spectacle.

But for Mr Phillips and his team at Queensland's SeaWorld, it brings an undercurrent of anxiety.

The need for rescue is constant - and growing. "We always seem to be out looking for whales," he says.

How rescues work

Teams largely rely on reports from the public, using them to guess a troubled whale's movement and trajectory. If it is found, a complex and exhausting task begins.

First, rescuers must essentially immobilise the enormous mammal before it nervously speeds away. Ironically this involves methods originally used to hunt whales, says Susan Crocetti, a rescue specialist with New South Wales Parks and Wildlife.

Teams approach in a dinghy before attaching large floats to whatever the whale is entangled in, to slow the animal and tire it out.

Then they carefully plot which lines to cut and when, before taking to them with a hooked knife attached to a long pole.

Much has been made of the impact of shark nets on whales, but rescuers say the real killer is "ghost gear" - commercial fishing nets, lines and even anchors which are lost or abandoned at sea.

"Sometimes the entanglements can be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of metres of rope wrapped in complicated layers around the whale," Ms Crocetti says.

"And you need to cut it in the right order."

If you don't, you risk freeing the whale enough for it to dive or swim off - a potential disaster.

"Even the smallest amount of gear will slowly cut into the animal," says Mr Phillips. "So if we don't remove everything… it is a slow death and it's not a nice one."

Deadly job

The stakes are extremely high for the rescuers too.

At least two people have died in the past two decades - most recently Canadian veteran Joe Howlett, who was killed moments after successfully freeing a whale in 2017.

Trapped whales are often badly injured and "incredibly stressed out", says Ms Crocetti. "With one swish of a 20-30-tonne animal's tail - if you're in the wrong place - it can be catastrophic."

Then there's the other challenges: fatigue, rough sea conditions, bad light, and sometimes even sharks. It's not a job for the faint-hearted or inexperienced.

Training involves swim tests, protective gear, and practice cutting lines from a boat out on the water. SeaWorld rehearses with a 600kg fibreglass dummy whale nicknamed Moby.

"But it's still dangerous for anybody, no matter how much experience you have," Mr Phillips says.

Wayne Phillips
Mr Phillips has been rescuing whales for almost 30 years

Sometimes the task spans multiple days. Ms Crocetti's team once followed a whale for months - over thousands of kilometres and two states.

They frequently lost track of the whale and were hamstrung by terrible weather, but finally succeeded in cutting the last entangling line. Ms Crocetti describes it as a career highlight.

"Anyone who disentangles a whale would say that it's the best thing they've ever done," she says. "[But] that was a really sweet one."

Growing problem

Humpback whales were hunted to near extinction last century. In Australia, numbers off the east coast had dwindled to "a little over 100" by 1963, according to previous government estimates.

Since bans on whaling, however, the local population has bounced back into the tens of thousands, experts say.

But this also means more and more humpbacks are becoming ensnared in the estimated 640,000 tonnes of ghost gear that's dumped in the world's oceans each year.

And most rescue attempts don't end happily.

Last year Mr Phillips' team received reports of 30 whales caught in ghost gear. They could locate and help only two.

A crew attempts to free a whale
A crew attempts to free a whale

In one instance, he recalls spending two days trying to remove 70kg of chain from a distressed whale. But with no technique for removing chain, there was ultimately little the team could do.

"We did our best," says Mr Phillips. "[But] it's disheartening when we don't get the job done."

It's moments like those that can make the battle against commercial fishing waste feel impossible, but Mr Phillips can't imagine doing any other job.

"It's a rollercoaster," he says. "Sometimes you're excited, you think you're making progress, and then the next minute, you may have lost the whale.

"But it's quite exhilarating once we get the job finished… to see them swim off, free of any gear, is quite overwhelming."

Recommended Stories

  • Mountain lion on west side of Springfield, state Department of Natural Resources reports

    Despite the novelty of a cougar roaming the west side, IDNR predicts that it should move on tonight.

  • Russia presses 'dirty bomb' claim at UN, West dismisses

    STORY: “So we think it’s a very serious danger, serious threat…”Russia took its accusation that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” to the United Nations Security Council Tuesday – despite the claim being dismissed by Ukraine and the West as misinformation and a pretext for escalating the war.A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device laced with radioactive material.“We wanted to raise this issue, we wanted to explain to our colleagues our position…”Dmitry Polyanskiy is Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador.“Of course, as you understand, Western countries are mostly saying that this is all Russia propaganda, that we are all thinking it out, but [FLASH] I don’t mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn’t happen. Because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth.”But Britain's Deputy UN Ambassador James Kariuki called Russia’s claims "transparently false allegations." "This is pure Russian misinformation of the kind of we've seen many times before and it should stop."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the dirty bomb allegation showed that Moscow was planning such an attack and seeking to blame Kyiv.The claims follows hints from Moscow that it might be forced to use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine – which U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday strongly warned against."Let me just say Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if they're to use a tactical nuclear weapon. I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false flag operation yet. Don't know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake."Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia needed to streamline its decision-making in relation to what it calls its "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of extremists. His comments seen by some as a tacit acknowledgment that Russia was not fully prepared for the resistance it has met in Ukraine.

  • China and Australia still need each other, and their interest in clean energy may just clear the slate

    In the burgeoning realm of new and renewable energy, China and Australia seem "destined" for greater collaboration, as each has critical resources that the other needs in their long-term plans to curb carbon emissions and ensure a sustainable supply of power for the people. And such mutually beneficial exchanges may be just the catalyst needed to get their rocky relations back on sound footing after a prolonged stretch of bilateral bickering and finger-pointing. At least that is the hope of Liu

  • Russia ramps up 'dirty bomb' claims against Kyiv

    STORY: Russia has doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is planning to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and plans to raise the issue at the UN on Tuesday. A dirty bomb is a term used for a conventional bomb, laced with radioactive material. Russia says it will regard the use of such a weapon as an act of nuclear terrorism. In a press briefing, Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine aims to terrify the local population. The West has rejected Russia’s accusation, and Ukraine said it was a sign Moscow was planning such an attack itself. The US State Department warned Russia against escalating the conflict. “Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear.” "We've been very clear with the world, publicly, with the world, privately, with the Russians about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use.”While Moscow picks up its tirade against Kyiv, an exodus continues out of the Russian-occupied Kherson province. Buses full of civilians were evacuated to Crimea on Monday, ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kyiv accuses Russian-installed authorities in Kherson of press-ganging men into military units, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians.It calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to disarm its neighbor. This month, Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to warn that this winter will be the most difficult for his country. The government has told Ukrainians to stock up on warm clothing, candles and flashlights, and limit their electricity use. Across Ukraine, troops are preparing for winter on the frontlines, digging deep trenches in the ground, and gathering wood for fuel.

  • Black women missing from tech industry, says report

    A report says an additional 20,000 black women need to be recruited to match numbers in the wider workforce.

  • Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup

    Australia's national men's football team on Thursday condemned human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, becoming the first participating side to collectively criticise the host country.

  • The World’s Biggest Source of Clean Energy Is Evaporating Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Three Gorges Dam is an awe-inspiring sight, a vast barrier across the Yangtze River that contains enough concrete to fill seven Wembley Stadiums and more steel than eight Empire State Buildings. Its turbines could singlehandedly power the Philippines.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He P

  • Xi Says China Can Work With US Before Possible Biden Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the US to find ways to get along, comments that come before a potential meeting with the President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineBetter communication

  • Villarreal appoint Setien after Emery's surprise departure

    Villarreal appointed Quique Setien as coach on Tuesday, a day after Unai Emery decided to leave the Spanish side to take over at Aston Villa.

  • Grandmother Goes to Work, Gets Eaten by Giant Python

    The victim’s fully intact body was later recovered from the 22-foot-long python.

  • 'Dark matter' find could change cancer treatment

    Scientists say they now understand more about the mysterious role of epigenetics in cancer growth.

  • Kagan temporarily pauses subpoena for Arizona GOP chair's phone records

    Ward called the dispute over a subpoena from the House select committee a "first-of-its-kind situation" with "profound" implications.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Home Has Hit The Market for $17.5 Million — See Inside!

    The actress and entrepreneur's parents, Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought the property in 1976

  • Bruce Lehrmann: Australian parliament rape trial aborted over juror 'misconduct'

    A jury has been dismissed after "misconduct" during deliberations in a trial that has shocked Australia.

  • Mystery death of fifth humpback whale in Pacific north-west sparks alarm

    Spike, a beloved marine animal known to scientists since 2018, was found washed ashore near Vancouver Island

  • Venomous coral snake found in Florida looks nothing like it’s supposed to, experts say

    “My initial reaction was absolute amazement.”

  • Hunters hear rustling in bushes and see grizzly charging them, Montana officials say

    “They heard brush breaking and saw a grizzly bear charging at them,” officials said.

  • Bua Noi, the 'world’s loneliest gorilla,' has been caged in a Thailand shopping mall for 33 years

    The owner of the Pata Zoo in Thailand has refused to release the female gorilla Bua Noi, who has been caged in a high-rise mall for 33 years. Healthy gorillas can live 35 to 40 years in the wild and up to 50 years in captivity. Although the zoo was previously ordered to close in 2015 by officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation due to a lack of paperwork, the zoo kept the gorilla and eventually re-opened.

  • Bear Enters Tenn. Cabin, Attacks and Seriously Injures Man Who Hid in Bedroom and Called 911

    The female bear was euthanized following the attack in which a man suffered head and back injuries, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

  • Black bear attacks man inside Tennessee rental cabin, officials say

    The bear broke in through locked but not deadbolted French doors of a Gatlinburg cabin. A bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized.