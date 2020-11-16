Resealable Films Market to Grow at 4.4% CAGR through 2030, Opines Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on launching new products to increase their consumer base and market impression.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / The resealable films market is slated to record a value CAGR of 4.4% during 2020-2030. Provision of keeping goods fresh for a longer period and allowing consumers to reseal packaging, proves to be strong pillars of growth for the resealable films market.

"Market players are engaged in product advancements such as new retort pouch designs for convenience food products leading to increase in sales of resealable films market.," says the Fact.MR report.

Resealable Films Market- Key Takeaways

North America will account for highest share in the global resealable films market, followed by Europe.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) films will remain key beneficiary in the global market.

Fresh produce packaging application will expand at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2030.

Multilayer resealable films will expand at a 3.2% value CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Resealable Films Market - Driving Factors

Growing applications such as dairy, seafood, poultry, meat, and fresh produce packaging is boosting the requirement for resealable films market.

Suring demand for partially-cooked and ready-to-eat convenience food will complement the market growth.

Advancements in resealable films have prompted launch of enhanced retort pouch designs for convenience food products encouraging market demand.

Resealable Films Market - Constraints

Stringent regulations concerning the use of plastic can hinder the market growth.

Adhesive force of stickers weakens after a few uses, this can affect the sales of resealable films.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the market on the supply side, triggering a drop in sales of resealable films. However, growing consumer preference towards convenient products, aesthetically pleasing, and flexible packaging is anticipated to boost the demand of the resealable films market throughout the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Major market players identified in the global market are Uflex Limited, Amcor PLC., Sonoco Products Co., Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Terphane, Winpak Ltd., Coveris Taghleef Ind., Borealis AG, Alto Packaging, and Bemis Company, Inc.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the resealable films market. The market is scrutinized based on material (polypropylene, polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide, PET (APET, RPET, CPET) and others), thickness (12 - 18 MU, 18 - 23 MU, 23 - 36 MU, > 36 MU), application (monolayer, multilayer (3 layer, 5 layer, 7 layer, others), use case (cups, trays, cans, bottles, and jars) and application (meat, poultry seafood packaging, dairy product packaging, fresh produce packaging, bakery & confectionery packaging, beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, personal care and cosmetic packaging, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

