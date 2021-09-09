Research on beards, wads of gum wins 2021 Ig Nobel prizes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK PRATT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Beards aren't just cool and trendy — they might also be an evolutionary development to help protect a man's delicate facial bones from a punch to the face.

That's the conclusion of a trio of scientists from the University of Utah who are among the winners of this year's Ig Nobel prizes, the Nobel Prize spoofs that honor — or maybe dishonor, depending on your point of view — strange scientific discoveries.

The winners of the 31st annual Ig Nobels being announced Thursday included researchers who figured out how to better control cockroaches on U.S. Navy submarines; animal scientists who looked at whether it's safer to transport an airborne rhinoceros upside-down; and a team that figured out just how disgusting that discarded gum stuck to your shoe is.

For the second year in a row, the ceremony was a roughly 90-minute prerecorded digital event because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, said Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, the event’s primary sponsor.

While disappointing in many ways because half the fun of a live ceremony is the rowdy audience participation, the ceremony retained many in-person traditions. Those included real Nobel laureates announcing the prizes, and the world premiere of a mini opera called “A Bridge Between People,” about children who literally build tiny suspension bridges to join two angry adults.

No faces were punched for the beard study published in the scientific journal Integrative Organismal Biology.

Instead, University of Utah scientists Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway and David Carrier used a fiber epoxy composite to simulate human bone, and sheepskin to act as the human skin — sometimes with the fleece still on, sometimes sheared. They then dropped weights on them.

The sample with the fleece still attached absorbed more energy than the sheared samples.

“If the same is true for human facial hair, then having a full beard may help protect vulnerable regions of the facial skeleton from damaging strikes, such as the jaw,” they said. “Presumably, full beards also reduce injury, laceration, and contusion to the skin and muscle of the face."

It's obvious that those wads of discarded chewing gum found on sidewalks around the world are pretty revolting.

But just how revolting?

Researchers from a Spanish university determined the already-chewed gum that has been stuck to the sidewalk for three months is teeming with nasty bacteria.

It sounds like a silly study, but as usual, there was some method to the madness.

“Our findings have implications for a wide range of disciplines, including forensics, contagious disease control, or bioremediation of wasted chewing gum residues," Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, and Manuel Porcar from the University of Valencia wrote in their paper, which was published at Nature.com.

A team of U.S. Navy researchers won for figuring out a cheaper and more effective way to control cockroaches on submarines. The 1971 study that appeared in Journal of Economic Entomology found that traditional methods such as carboxide fumigation and use of the pesticide malathion were not good enough.

They found that using the pesticide dichlorvos was less expensive and more effective.

The goal is to return next year's ceremony to its traditional home at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre, Abrahams said, but much depends on whether the pandemic is under control and what kind of travel restrictions are in place around the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon offers to pay college fees for 750,000 US staff

    The online shopping giant says all US frontline workers will be eligible as it fights to attract new employees.

  • Iceland rolls out devices to help capture and bury carbon dioxide

    The Swiss company Climeworks started operating 96 fans powered by a nearby geothermal plant Thursday.

  • National Television Awards 2021: Ant and Dec 'overwhelmed' by 20th win

    The duo have won the TV presenting prize at the National Television Awards every year since 2001.

  • Report: Air Force women, minorities face harassment and bias

    About a third of the female service members in the Air Force and Space Force say they've experienced sexual harassment and many can describe accounts of sexism and a stigma associated with pregnancy and maternity leave, a study released Thursday has found. The review, done by the Air Force inspector general, also concluded that minorities and women are underrepresented in leadership and officer positions, particularly at the senior levels, and get promoted less frequently. It echoed many of the findings of an initial review, released last December, which found that Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct.

  • DFS: Week 1 expert lineups

    Our fantasy football analysts deliver their most optimal Week 1 DFS lineups.

  • New study reveals the possibility of a new ninth planet

    A study re-examines the evidence for a proposal first suggested in 2016: that the hypothetical Planet Nine could explain anomalies seen by astronomers in the outer solar system.

  • Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge

    About 506 million years ago, a strange marine creature whose body so resembled a science-fiction spacecraft that it has been dubbed 'the mothership' thrived in tropical seas, menacing prey on the ocean floor in what is now Canada as one of Earth's largest predators to that point in time. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of a Cambrian Period arthropod named Titanokorys gainesi in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies, within a vast rock formation called the Burgess Shale. While that may not sound big by modern standards, during the Cambrian Period - a pivotal juncture in the history of life on Earth - it was a giant.

  • Scientists discovered a 26-foot-long dinosaur with shark-like teeth that ruled the food chain before the T. rex

    The Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis would have been the biggest carnivorous predator in the ecosystem at the time, scientists said.

  • Smoke detected in Russian module on space station - Roscosmos

    A smoke alarm was activated in a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, and Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts had smelled burning plastic. The RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos as saying all systems were later working properly. Plans for a space walk later on Thursday were still in force, the space agency said.

  • Fossils of giant, 'mind-boggling' swimming head creature unearthed in Canada

    A new fossil named Titanokorys gainesi was found in the Canadian Rockies and measured 1.6 feet in length, according to a study published Wednesday.

  • NASA’s Animation of $700 Quintillion Asteroid Is an IMAX Movie

    This new animation of NASA's 2022 space probe mission to the metallic $700 quintillion asteroid, Psyche 16, feels like a mini IMAX movie. The post NASA’s Animation of $700 Quintillion Asteroid Is an IMAX Movie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Magnet milestones move distant nuclear fusion dream closer

    SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.

  • Farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears

    Tim Black‘s cell phone dings, signaling the time to reverse sprinklers spitting water across a pie-shaped section of grass that will provide pasture for his cattle. For decades, the Texas Panhandle was green with cotton, corn and wheat. Wells drew a thousand gallons (3,785 liters) a minute from the seemingly bottomless Ogallala aquifer, allowing farmers to thrive despite frequent dry spells and summer heat.

  • Amazon rips into Elon Musk in its dispute over Starlink, saying his companies believe 'rules are for other people'

    Amazon took aim at Elon Musk in its latest filing in a series of tiffs with SpaceX over its plans to expand Starlink.

  • Rocket Lab Scores a Big Satellite Win. It’s More New Space Business.

    The California company is going to launch 25 satellites for Kineis, a French company that is building the backbone of a service that will connect devices.

  • This indoor bug trap zaps flying critters without the sticky mess — and it's now 20% off on Amazon

    It's still open-window season! Keep flying pests at bay with this bug catcher that uses UV light to attract and instantly zap insects.

  • Rocket Lab's order backlog tops $141M as the company inks five-launch deal with Kinéis

    It was a busy first half of the year for U.S.-New Zealand company Rocket Lab, which posted earnings for the first six months of 2021 on Wednesday -- the first such reporting since the company went public last month. Rocket Lab reported revenues of $29.5 million for the six-month period. While the general trend seems to be positive, executives emphasized the continued impact of COVID-19 restrictions in New Zealand, the site of one of the company’s key launch facilities.

  • Don't Look Up (Teaser Trailer 1)

    Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour tha

  • Amazon fires back at SpaceX in regulatory war of words over satellite constellations

    Amazon laid out out a laundry list of SpaceX’s regulatory tussles today in a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission, marking the latest chapter in a bare-knuckles battle over broadband satellite constellations. The letter — written by C. Andrew Keisner, lead counsel for Amazon’s multibillion-dollar Project Kuiper satellite project — argues that SpaceX has run roughshod over regulatory requirements, and that SpaceX lambastes anyone who seeks to call the company to account. “Whether

  • Mice with bigger ears? Climate change is causing animals to 'shapeshift,' new study shows

    A study of warm-blooded animals found beaks, tails and legs have been growing in species living in places with rising temperatures.