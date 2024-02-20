Research the candidates running for NC insurance commissioner using our voter guide

Five candidates, including Republican incumbent Mike Causey, are running to become the state’s top insurance official.

Responsible for regulating the insurance industry, the North Carolina insurance commissioner negotiates rates, investigates fraud and licenses bail bond agents.

The state’s insurance commissioner also used to hold the role of state fire marshal, but that was changed by lawmakers last year — a move current commissioner Causey strongly opposed.

Though not typically a role receiving much attention, the insurance commissioner’s job has come under more scrutiny this year after exclusive reporting from The News & Observer about Causey’s hiring and travel practices.

Causey hired a political ally for what even the employee himself called a “make-work” job, paid a personal friend a high wage to serve as his driver and spent nearly $15,000 in taxpayer money on lengthy out-of-state road trips, the N&O reported.

First elected in 2016, Causey is now seeking his third term in office. He faces two opponents in the Republican primary, both of whom have worked in the insurance industry. On the Democratic side, a state senator and an activist are both seeking the party’s nomination. Voters will narrow the field down to one Democrat and one Republican on March 5.

Candidate questionnaires

The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer asked candidates running in contested races in the primary election to fill out a candidate questionnaire. That includes the Republican and Democratic primaries for state treasurer, and four out of five candidates participated. Find responses from the candidates below or by visiting newsobserver.com/voter-guide.

