Coronavirus antibodies seem to disappear after just a few months in many people. Here's why you shouldn't panic.

A Detroit resident is tested for coronavirus antibodies at the Sheffield Center in Detroit, Michigan, April 28, 2020.

Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Among the many lingering questions about the coronavirus, one of the most crucial is: How long do antibodies last?

With some diseases, like measles and hepatitis A, infection is a one-and-done deal. Once you get sick and recover, you're immune for life.

"For human coronaviruses, that's not the case," Florian Krammer, a vaccinologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told Business Insider. "You can get repeatedly infected once your immunity goes down."

Increasingly, research is starting to coalesce around an unfortunate picture of COVID-19 immunity: People who develop antibodies might not keep them for very long.

Last week, research out of Spain suggested that antibodies could last only three to five weeks in some patients. And a preliminary study published Saturday from researchers in the UK showed that antibodies may last less than three months.

Such findings have implications for vaccine development, since the efficacy of a vaccine hinges on the idea that a dose of weakened or dead virus can prompt your body to generate antibodies that protect you from future infection. If those antibodies are fleeting, a vaccine's protection would be fleeting, too.

But even though short-lived antibodies might diminish hopes of achieving widespread or permanent herd immunity, some experts say there's no cause for panic: Our body's immunity isn't just tied to antibodies.

Read more: The top 19 coronavirus antibody tests ranked by accuracy, and where to find them

Antibodies may last just a few weeks or months

A tube with a solution containing COVID-19 antibodies. More

Thomas Peter/Reuters

In April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hypothesized that people who were recovering from COVID-19 at that time would likely be immune into the fall.

"If we get infected in February and March and recover, next September, October, that person who's infected — I believe — is going to be protected," Fauci said.

But the evidence from the UK study suggests the time frame might be shorter.

The study tested more than 90 coronavirus patients for antibodies over 94 days. They found that three weeks after infection, just 60% of patients had developed a "potent" antibody response. In the weeks that followed, just 17% of those patients kept that level of antibodies, The Guardian reported.

In the other patients, antibody levels declined 23-fold or became undetectable within three months after their infections.

Another study, published in June, found similar results. The researchers tested for antibodies in 37 people who had fallen ill and recovered in Wanzhou, China. They also tested 37 others who had tested positive for the virus but never showed symptoms. About eight weeks after recovery, antibodies dropped to undetectable levels in 40% of the asymptomatic people and in 13% of those who had symptoms.

A scientist researches coronavirus antibodies at Tsinghua University's Research Center for Public Health in Beijing, China, on March 30. More

Thomas Peter/Reuters

The recent study on this topic in Spain found that one in five people lost detectable levels of antibodies within five weeks.

That research, published last week in The Lancet, involved 60,000 people in Spain. They were tested for antibodies three times between April and June. About 7% of the participants who had antibodies during the first phase of the study (April 27 to May 11) no longer had them in the second phase (May 18 to June 1), according to CNN. About 14% of participants who had antibodies during the first stage no longer had them by the third phase (June 8 to 22).