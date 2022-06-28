Research Firm FSInsight Accuses Three Arrows Capital of Running a ‘Madoff-Style Ponzi Scheme’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Canny
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bernie Madoff
    Bernie Madoff
    Former stockbroker

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The crypto industry was “brought to its knees” in recent weeks by an “old-fashioned Madoff-style Ponzi scheme” wrapped in a trade that was similar to the positions that sunk Long Term Capital Management (LTCM),” research firm FSInsight said in a report Friday looking at the implications of the implosion of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Madoff in this scenario would be the founders of 3AC, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, who used their reputation to “recklessly borrow from just about every institutional lender in the business,” resulting in pain for some high-profile names in the industry, including Voyager Digital, Babel Finance and BlockFi, Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FSInsight, wrote in the report.

At its peak, 3AC’s assets under management (AUM) were supposedly over $18 billion, the note said. However, given that the amount of debt that is now known to have been loaned to them, it is unclear at this juncture how much actual equity was at risk. It is likely that the pair were simply “using borrowed funds to repay interest on loans issued by lenders, while ‘cooking their books’ to show massive returns on capital,” the note added.

Read more: 'Staked Ether' Becomes Focus of Crypto Stress, From Celsius to Three Arrows

Given the size of the exposure that companies like Voyager and BlockFi had to the fund, it appears that the vast majority of 3AC’s assets were bought with debt and its collateralization ratio was quite small, according to Farrell.

A number of factors contributed to this leverage wipeout and the downfall of 3AC, FSInsight said. “The macro conditions preceded destruction in global asset prices, reducing the collateral value of any crypto asset, and 3AC was heavily invested in LUNA/UST, which couldn't have helped the situation, however, we think the downward spiral started with 3AC’s over-leveraged bet on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).” (Grayscale’s parent company is Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk).

The main issue with 3AC’s implementation of this trade is that they were highly leveraged and when the premium-arb trade disappeared, 3AC was still likely locked in GBTC, FSInsight said. However, instead of exiting at a small loss upon the unlock, 3AC likely doubled down on the trade, expecting the discount to converge to net asset value (NAV) once the spot exchange-traded-fund (ETF) was approved, Farell added.

FSInsight says this trade will eventually pay off for patient investors, but the timing is unclear, as the spot ETF might be approved in weeks, but could also take years.

Read more: With Bitwise and Grayscale Decisions Looming, Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Hopes Are Running Low

‘Deep value’

As asset prices collapsed, and margin calls were triggered, 3AC could no longer hold its “daisy chain of leverage together,” which caused illiquidity issues across the whole crypto lending space, the report said. The over-leveraged nature of this arbitrage trade is similar to the types of trades that were the “death knell” for Long Term Capital Management, the report added.

Recent data shows capitulation among bitcoin holders, FSInsight, said, but there remains a risk that growing miner positions could be a source of further selling pressure. While the short-term picture for digital asset prices remains “treacherous”, the market has reached an area of deep value for bitcoin (BTC) that long-term investors should take advantage of, it added.

Read more: Opaque Platforms and Intertwined Protocols Pose Big Risk to Crypto

Recommended Stories

  • Voyager Digital Issues Default Notice to Three Arrows Capital

    Crypto broker Voyager Digital has issued a default notice to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) as part of its attempts to recover its loan of $673 million. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest in the continued 3AC contagion.

  • Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital for failing to repay its $660 million loan

    The crypto brokerage has accessed $75 million from its multimillion-dollar line of credit from Alameda Research, the company said on Monday.

  • Frontier calls out JetBlue for 'not telling the truth' about antitrust concerns if it were to buy Spirit

    Frontier Airlines parent Frontier Group Holdings Inc. issued a statement Tuesday to "set the record straight" about JetBlue Airways Corp.'s comments regarding antitrust concerns that would be raised if it acquired Spirit Airlines Inc. The statement comes after JetBlue increased its bid to buy Spirit late Monday, as the air carrier tried to break up the merger deal between Frontier and Spirit, which was also sweetened late Friday. Frontier noted that JetBlue has said recently that Spirit was "hid

  • Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, will wind down its business operations in Russia over the next six months, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Western brand to withdraw. "Our focus will remain on supporting our employees in the region and providing them with enhanced redundancy terms, while ensuring we comply with local regulations," a Diageo spokesperson said in a statement. Foreign companies seeking to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine face the prospect of a law being passed in the coming weeks to allow Moscow to seize assets and impose criminal penalties.

  • Jefferies Earnings Should Worry Investment Banks

    Wall Street just got a taste of what to expect when investment banks post second-quarter earnings next month and it isn’t happy. Jefferies Financial (ticker: JEF) posted results for its fiscal quarter ending May 31 and saw revenue slide 30% year-over-year to $1.37 billion amid a challenging capital markets climate. Not only did the bank miss expectations, it also saw a 65% decrease in earnings per share from the year-ago quarter.

  • At Toshiba, Activist Investors Finally Get a Seat at the Table

    Toshiba said it has received 10 nonbinding proposals from different suitors. With two activist investors now on the board, the company and its shareholders must work together to remake the industrial conglomerate.

  • Walgreens Abandons Boots Sale as Debt-Market Chaos Spooks Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. abandoned the sale of its Boots drugstore chain that was expected to bring more than $6 billion after failing to secure the desired valuation for the UK business amid a turbulent credit market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest

  • Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake In Occidental Petroleum, Find Out How Much

    Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) has purchased another 794,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY), at an average price of ~$55.39, according to a Form-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The total purchase amount was ~$44 million for ~794 thousand shares of OXY. Last week the company had disclosed the purchase of ~9.55 million shares at an average price of $55.36. The recent purchase of OXY shares brings Berkshire Hathaway’s

  • Bitcoin Miners Fight for Survival as Crypto Winter Deepens

    Bitcoin miners are still offloading their assets fostering fears that a final capitulation could be on the cards very soon while some companies simply may not survive.

  • Speculation Fuels Shiba Inu, Dogecoin to Biggest 7-Day Gains as Bitcoin Steadies

    Speculative investor behavior likely led to memecoins outperforming major cryptocurrencies, analysts said.

  • Embrace of NATO in China’s Back Yard Stokes Xi’s Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, China has blamed NATO for antagonizing Russia and accused the US of seeking to set up a similar alliance in the Asia-Pacific. The presence of four leaders from the region in Spain this week will only make Beijing more paranoid. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then S

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Build $5 Billion Chip Plant in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalWafers Co. plans to build a $5 billion semiconductor silicon-wafer facility that will be the biggest of its kind on American soil, as the country contends with the fallout from a global shortage of chips.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Sh

  • ‘Simply Outrageous:’ EY Hit With $100 Million Fine After Audit Employees Cheat on CPA Ethics Exam

    (Bloomberg) -- Ernst & Young LLP admitted that dozens of its audit personnel cheated on the ethics portion of the Certified Public Accountant exam and that the firm misled US regulators probing the misconduct, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Trave

  • SEC fines EY $100 million for cheating by auditors

    Big Four accounting firm EY has been fined $100 million by the SEC for cheating by its auditors on exams to obtain or retain licenses.

  • Consumer expectations fall to 9-year low as inflation weighs on Americans

    Consumer confidence remains under pressure as rising interest rates are weighing on purchasing power and Americans' overall outlook on the economy.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.