Research group documents US-Mexico border wall's impact on wildlife
Miles of border wall stretch into the divide the United States from Mexico. But now, there is growing evidence that newly constructed sections are also dividing a critical habitat.
Miles of border wall stretch into the divide the United States from Mexico. But now, there is growing evidence that newly constructed sections are also dividing a critical habitat.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
A fan knocked Caitlin Clark down while storming the floor, then ran to join the celebration at midcourt after Ohio State upset No. 2 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new vehicle sales and found that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the best full-size truck for the money.
With stocks at record highs, a slew of corporate earnings and a fresh reading on inflation will challenge the market rally.
Cadillac is ramping up production of its Lyriq electric SUV now that more batteries are available and as demand for luxury EVs remains strong.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
Investment firms and funding organizations are being struck with complaints, and in some cases, federal lawsuits, over the constitutionality of financially supporting BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) entrepreneurs. Most recently, the American Alliance for Equal Rights — a conservative activist organization that opposes affirmative action — initiated a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, which awards $20,000 Strivers Grants to Black women entrepreneurs. The suit claims that the Fearless Fund violates the Civil Rights Act's prohibition of racial discrimination in business contracts because other races aren't being considered for venture funding.
Haley was born in South Carolina, but Trump has been implying that she can’t be president because her parents weren’t yet U.S. citizens at the time of her birth.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new car sales to find the list of vehicles that are the best for the money, but the top car might surprise you.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
"It’s hard to imagine this Congress getting to an agreement."
An unredacted Meta internal presentation has revealed that the company's own employees recommended that 100,000 child users were harassed daily.
The state of Iowa is suing TikTok, alleging that the social media company misleads parents about the kinds of content available to young users. The lawsuit from Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird accuses TikTok of hosting "sexual content, drugs, alcohol, intense profanity, self-harm messages, and other X-rated content," making videos that aren't age appropriate easily accessible for children and teens in the state. "TikTok represents to Iowa parents and Iowa children that inappropriate content on its platform, including drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity, is 'infrequent,'" the lawsuit states, slamming those claims as "lies."
Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” conducts long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.