Research Highlights Highly Effective, Non-Drug Option to Improve Emotional, Developmental Well-Being in Children and Teens

-- Nearly all children in study showed improvements in mental well-being --

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published in the Journal of Mental Health and Clinical Psychology suggests that an integrative, multimodal training program known as the Brain Balance Program ® is an effective, non-drug option for reducing and improving emotional and developmental challenges related to anxiety, ADHD or autism.

The study focused on children who were at or below developmental milestones and evaluated the changes in their behavior before and after undergoing 5-6 months of the Brain Balance program.

Parents were asked questions at the beginning and end of the program about anxiety, worrying, depression-like symptoms, mood, obsessive thoughts or behaviors, social withdrawal, pessimism, emotional regulation, emotional self-awareness, and emotional expressiveness.

The findings revealed that nearly all the children who participated in the program showed improvements in mental well-being, with most categories reaching an average of 40-50% improvement.

The Brain Balance Program, created by Brain Balance Achievement Centers , is designed to improve brain connectivity and alleviate developmental and learning challenges. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics and nutrition.

The non-drug nature of the Brain Balance program may make it a more appealing option than the use of medication, which at optimum dosing has been shown to have a clinician-rated reduction of 30% in ADHD symptoms.

"It is exciting to see parents document symptomatic change in many areas," said Rebecca Jackson, vice president of programs & outcomes at Brain Balance and co-author of the study. "Many families are looking for non-drug options for their children. Programs like this, which are comprehensive in nature, can be a great alternative or supplement for them to consider."

About the Study

The study looked at four years of archived survey responses from parents of 25,206 enrolled students aged 4 to 17 years old.

Responses showed that, after program participation, the greatest average improvements in social-emotional function were reported in the following categories:

Category Average Improvement Child seems depressed 53.1% Child does not seem to be in touch with his/her feelings 49.1% Child often appears unhappy 44.9% Child does not demonstrate a lot of emotion 44.4% Child withdraws socially 42.4%

Among 25% of the participants, improvements in each category ranged from 60.0% to 85.7%.

Category Average Improvement among 25% Child seems depressed 85.7% Child does not seem to be in touch with his/her feelings 85.7% Child often appears unhappy 80.0% Child does not demonstrate a lot of emotion 80.0% Child withdraws socially 80.0%

"The insights from this study are significant, and we're looking forward to additional research that will further examine the intricacies at play in children with developmental delays," noted Jackson.

Brain Balance is in the midst of additional research studies with Cambridge Brain Sciences and Harvard University's McLean Hospital to evaluate the impact of its integrative training program on brain activity and connectivity. This research could lead to better and brighter futures for children and teens with emotional, learning and developmental challenges.

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance offers a personalized, drug-free program helping children and teens improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. For over a decade, this program has helped more than 40,000 children build the critical skills needed to create a brighter path for their future. If you believe your child could benefit from the Brain Balance Program, an assessment could help show if there are areas for improvement. To book an assessment, visit www.brainbalancecenters.com .

