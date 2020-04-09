Research Innovations, Inc. Recognized by the Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a technology innovator with a focus on multi-domain C2 systems, big data analytics, and advanced cyber engineering, has been recognized as a member of The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. 500 companies are featured on the list, which was announced on April 6, 2020 and may currently be viewed on the FT website . Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms were selected for the list, and RII is honored to be recognized for this achievement.

RII's founder and CTO, Rich Briggs, attributes their growth to RII's agile software development approach for providing leap-ahead solutions to emerging requirements across multi-domain Command and Control (MDC2), Cyber, and Big Data Analytics. RII's CEO, Jack Harrington, said, "RII is a leader in not only developing new technologies, but ensuring their transition into real-world operations. We're expanding to new domains and customers, bringing artificial intelligence and machine learning to address our customers' most difficult challenges."

With offices in Alexandria, VA, San Antonio, TX, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, cyber, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome™ solutions that make the world safer." Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information.

