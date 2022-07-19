Research links animal cruelty to domestic abuse, other crimes

Studies repeatedly have shown that cruelty to animals correlates with abusing people and committing criminal acts.

Here are some of the findings:

One survey showed 71% of domestic violence victims reported their pets were also targeted.

Surveys show most animal abusers are men under 30, but those that neglected hoarded animals typically are women over 60.

-- Source: The Humane Society of the United States

A 10-year study found children ages 6 to 12 who were cruel to animals were twice as likely to be reported for a violent offense.

A four-year study by the Chicago Police Department revealed 65% of people charged with animal cruelty also had records for human battery.

Counselors at federal prisons evaluating inmates’ aggression found 70% of the most violent had childhood histories of “serious and repeated animal abuse,” compared to 6% of those who were not aggressive.

A study of more than 500 children found those who bullied others were twice as likely to have abused animals.

In an animal abuse and bullying study, of 241 adolescents ages 12 to 16, more than 20% reported abusing animals.

Reports show up to 48% of battered women remain in the relationship out of fear for their pets.

A study showed women abused by a partner are 10 times more likely to say the partner had hurt or killed their pets.