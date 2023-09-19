New research may offer clue in search for rare pink diamonds

Katie Hunt, CNN
·3 min read
0

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

Pink diamonds are extremely rare and coveted — a now-closed mine in Australia has been the source of 90% of the colored gemstones. Polished pink specimens of the highest grade can sell for tens of millions of dollars. But a discovery made in the same area may help reveal new deposits of the jewels, researchers say.

Scientists studying Western Australia’s Argyle diamond deposit, where the mine was located, said they now have a better understanding of the geological conditions necessary for pink diamonds and other color varieties to form, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Using lasers to analyze minerals and rocks extracted from the Argyle deposit, the researchers found that the pink diamond-rich site formed during the breakup of an ancient supercontinent, called Nuna, about 1.3 billion years ago.

“While the continent that would become Australia didn’t break up, the area where Argyle is situated was stretched, including along the scar, which created gaps in the Earth’s crust for magma to shoot up through to the surface, bringing with it pink diamonds,” said lead study author Dr. Hugo Olierook, a research fellow at Curtin University’s John de Laeter Centre in Perth, Australia, in a news release.

The Argyle diamond mine is located in the remote Kimberley region in the far northeast of Western Australia. - Murray Rayner
The Argyle diamond mine is located in the remote Kimberley region in the far northeast of Western Australia. - Murray Rayner

Unearthing pink diamonds

Most diamond deposits are found in the middle of ancient continents — within volcanic rocks that have rapidly transported diamonds from deep inside Earth’s interior to the surface.

However, for diamonds to turn pink or red, they must be subjected to intense forces from colliding tectonic plates, which twist and bend their crystal lattices. Most brown diamonds are also formed in this manner.

At Argyle, this process occurred around 1.8 billion years ago when Western Australia and Northern Australia collided, turning the once-colorless diamonds pink hundreds of miles below Earth’s crust.

But how did these colored diamonds make their way toward the surface? The research team found that the Argyle deposits were 1.3 billion years old, from a time when an ancient supercontinent, known as Nuna, was breaking up into fragments.

Pink diamonds from the Argyle diamond mine were formed when an ancient supercontinent was breaking up into fragments, according to a new study. - Murray Rayner
Pink diamonds from the Argyle diamond mine were formed when an ancient supercontinent was breaking up into fragments, according to a new study. - Murray Rayner

Supercontinents, which form when several continents come together to form a single landmass, have emerged several times in Earth’s geological history.

“By using laser beams smaller than the width of a human hair on rocks supplied by Rio Tinto (the company that owned the mine), we found Argyle to be 1.3 billion years old, which is 100 million years older than previously thought, meaning it would likely have formed as a result of an ancient supercontinent breaking apart,” Olierook said.

The authors proposed that the breakup of Nuna may have reopened the old juncture that the collided continents left behind, allowing diamond-bearing rocks to travel through this region to form the large diamond deposit.

This chain of events, according to the study, suggested that the junctures of ancient continents may be important for finding pink diamonds — and may guide exploration for other deposits.

“Most diamond deposits have been found in the middle of ancient continents because their host volcanoes tend to be exposed at the surface for explorers to find,” Olierook said.

“Argyle is at the suture of two of these ancient continents, and these edges are often covered by sand and soil, leaving the possibility that similar pink diamond-bearing volcanoes still sit undiscovered, including in Australia.”

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

Recommended Stories

  • Two uteruses? Yes, it's possible. Experts explain uterus didelphys.

    Some people are born with duplicates of their internal sex organs.

  • Instacart stock pops 40% in market debut

    Instacart's performance could be an indicator of the strength of the IPO market.

  • Treat your sweet tooth with this rich chocolate vegan mousse

    Sink your sweet tooth into this rich vegan chocolate mousse. The post Treat your sweet tooth with this rich chocolate vegan mousse appeared first on In The Know.

  • Project Gutenberg puts 5,000 audiobooks online for free using synthetic speech

    Open book repository Project Gutenberg has turned thousands of its titles into audiobooks practically overnight using synthetic speech, available now for download or streaming on multiple services. Making an audiobook via traditional narration naturally takes quite a long time even in the best case, and of course the reader must be paid for their time and there is the matter of editing and publishing. For many titles it doesn't make sense financially to produce an audiobook, meaning many older and more obscure titles remain difficult for people who prefer that format to consume.

  • 2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

    Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.

  • Against Ole Miss, Alabama faces its second statement game of the season

    It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?

  • Talos Principle 2 and the quiet subversion of optimistic sci-fi

    In terms of sci-fi themes, The Talos Principle 2 is way closer to the original Star Trek than Picard.

  • Mel Tucker 'not surprised' to find out Michigan State intends to fire him with cause

    Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract included behavioral clauses.

  • 2024 Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid unveiled for global markets

    Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.

  • TRI is developing a new method to teach robots overnight

    The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.

  • New SambaNova chip designed to handle 5 trillion parameter model

    Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT at the end of last year, terms like generative AI and large language models have been on everyone’s lips. SambaNova is introducing a chip today that it purports will reduce that cost significantly, while handling a 5 trillion parameter model. SambaNova might not be a household name like Google, Microsoft or Amazon, but it has been building a full stack AI solution that includes hardware and software for several years now, and has raised over $1 billion, per Crunchbase, from investors like Intel Capital, BlackRock and SoftBank Vision Fund.

  • Russell Brand: The latest on sexual assault allegations against the comedian

    YouTube suspended Brand's ability to earn revenue from his channel on Tuesday as the BBC removed some of the comedian's content from its streaming services.

  • Alcion, which provides backup and security services to enterprises, raises $21M

    As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.

  • Microsoft AI researchers mistakenly leaked 38TB of company data

    A Microsoft AI research team that uploaded training data on GitHub in an effort to offer other researchers open-source code and AI models for image recognition inadvertently exposed 38TB of personal data.

  • HiddenLayer raises $50M for its AI-defending cybersecurity tools

    HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."

  • Darrow raises $35M for an AI that parses public documents for class action lawsuit potential

    Now, an AI-based startup that's tapping into those facts for its own business is announcing a round of funding. Darrow -- which has developed an AI-based data engine that ingests large amounts of publicly-available documents to search for class action litigation potential across areas like data privacy violations and environmental contamination -- has raised $35 million. The funding is coming in the wake of a strong run in the last couple of years: Darrow says that active cases that were started as a result of its data insights currently total around $10 billion in claims.

  • Leaked Microsoft documents detail 'cloud hybrid' next-gen Xbox for 2028

    A document that's part of a massive Microsoft leak revealed tentative plans for the next-generation Xbox — what it calls a "hybrid game platform."

  • MigRun wants to simplify the process of immigrating to a new country

    Two year ago, after Vlad Shipilov, a Russian immigrant, moved to Portugal, his business visa was denied because his lawyer wasn't aware of certain requirements pertaining to visa applications originating from Russia. It ultimately took $16,000, joining immigration groups on Telegram and Facebook and the help of a Portugal-based friend to secure Shipilov his visa -- and residency. Shipilov quickly came to realize that his experience wasn't unique.

  • 5 thoughts about the 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid: What real-world gas mileage does it get?

    We've driven the Ford Maverick small pickup many times, but finally had a chance to test the Maverick Hybrid's real-world fuel economy. It was impressive.

  • Outschool launches an AI-powered tool to help teachers write progress reports

    Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform – mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.