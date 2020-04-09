New Research from NWEA Projects Major Academic Impacts from COVID-19 Closures for Students, Especially in Mathematics

Schools should be prepared for some students to be nearly a year behind in math come fall

PORTLAND, Ore., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA, a not-for-profit provider of assessment solutions, released today projections that current school closures due to the COVID-19 global pandemic could result in substantially lower achievement levels for students. The forecasts leveraged previous NWEA research on summer learning loss (also known as summer slide) and used a national sample of over five million students in grades 3-8 who took MAP® Growth™ assessments to estimate potential impacts of the COVID-19 related school closures.

The research compared academic achievement trajectories during a typical school year for grades 3 – 8 where no disruption to learning took place, to two scenarios for the closure: a COVID-19 slide, in which students showed patterns of learning loss typical of summers throughout an extended closure, and COVID-19 slowdown, in which students maintained the same level of academic achievement they had when schools were closed (modeled for simplicity as beginning March 15) until schools reopened.

Preliminary estimates suggest impacts may be larger in mathematics than in reading, and that students may return in fall 2020 with less than 50% of typical learning gains, and in some grades, nearly a full year behind what we would expect in this subject under normal conditions.

For reading, the outlook is a bit more optimistic. However, forecasts suggest some students will return in fall with about 70% of the learning gains relative to a typical year.

"Taken together, these forecasts parallel many education leaders' fears: missing school for a prolonged period will likely have major impacts on student achievement come fall," said Beth Tarasawa, EVP of Research at NWEA. "The COVID-19 crisis is a call to action for practitioners and policy makers alike. We must be prepared to support students, many of whom will likely be behind academically."

NWEA researchers provide caution around these projections. While the COVID-19 school closures have some characteristics in common with a summer break, many school systems across the country are implementing various online curriculum, instruction, and progress monitoring resources to offset the disruption and maintain learning gains. However, the aspects of trauma and the current economic conditions of joblessness, and the increase in the number families facing food insecurity and homelessness could make academic projections even bleaker for populations most historically marginalized.

Like epidemiologists who have public health projections, NWEA's academic forecasts present the education community with a moral imperative and push to ask: How do we support educators and families during and after the COVID crisis? What can we do to mitigate these academic projections?

To pursue answers to these questions and start pushing recovery efforts forward immediately, NWEA is recommending the education community focus on the following actions:

Leverage state and federal investments and flexibilities to close the inevitable gaps – now and in the future.

Make up lost instructional time. Provide more time with teachers—whatever it takes.

Create very clear, strategic restart plans for schools now.

Surround kids with learning outside the classroom

Use the demand for distance learning as a catalyst to create more blended learning options

"Given NWEA's depth of research and our partnerships with other mission-driven organizations, we're in a unique position to offer valuable insights to the education community as we navigate through this crisis," said Chris Minnich, CEO of NWEA. "Together, we can mitigate the impact on kids – especially for those most vulnerable in our population and continue our efforts to reach every student."

View the full analysis at nwea.org/covid-slide.

