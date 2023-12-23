Research project into wildlife in Alderney funded

A three-year research project into Alderney's wildlife has been granted the funding it needs to go ahead, bosses say.

The Alderney State of Nature Project has been given £137,000 over those three years by the Social Investment Fund (SIF) in Guernsey.

It comes from the Alderney Wildlife Trust (AWT) said it aimed to understand how key species and habitats in the island and within its territorial waters had changed over time.

The information would then be available to anyone interested in learning more about the natural world, project leaders said.

Money from the SIF would provide funding for one full-time and one part-time member of staff until August 2026, project leaders said.

It would also go towards training for members of Alderney’s community to help them get involved with biological recording, they added.

'Champion and protect'

The AWT said getting Alderney's community involved with wildlife recording would be an "integral part of the project".

Throughout each year of the project, it would run engagement events aimed at encouraging new volunteer recorders in the community, it said.

"The project marks a significant milestone in the AWT’s continued work to study, champion, and protect Alderney’s wildlife" it added.

Further announcements about how members of the public can get involved in the project will be made in 2024.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.