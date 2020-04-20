Research projects the market size is expected to reach $4.57 billion by 2024

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) HVAC Market Anticipated to Reach $4.57 billion by 2024

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market size in terms of value and volume, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What is the expected growth and market size for Australia and New Zealand HVAC market based on different types of HVAC systems?

• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market during the forecast period?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of windows and portable air conditioners across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of mini split air conditioners across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of single packaged air conditioners across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of chillers across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of air-handling units across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value and volume) of fan coil unit across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value) of different types of fan coil unit across Australia and New Zealand?

• What is the market size (value) of fan coil unit, by end-user segments across Australia and New Zealand?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to Australia and New Zealand HVAC industry?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market on the basis of analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market ? Analysis and Forecast projects the market size is expected to reach $4.57 billion by 2024. Government regulations and standards are supporting the overall growth and development of the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market. The consumers are directly benefited from these regulations as these devices save electrical energy and cut down cost considerably. At present, government initiatives are focused toward launching new construction projects, supporting new installments, and promoting HVAC equipment using renewable energy.



Expert Quote



"The HVAC industry is one of the major contributors to the economy of both Australia and New Zealand. Industries such as agriculture, telecommunications and health sectors are the largest end users of HVAC systems. The air conditioning solutions have also penetrated the residential sector across the country owing to a rising demand for products such as window and portable air conditioners."



Scope of the Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market



The Australia and New Zealand HVAC market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the type of HVAC systems installed and used across Australia and New Zealand, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Australia and New Zealand HVAC industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and distribution channel analysis, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The Australia and New Zealand HVAC study is a compilation of the analysis of different type of HVAC systems used across Australia and New Zealand.



Australia and New Zealand HVAC Market Segmentation



The Australia and New Zealand HVAC market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into windows and portable air conditioners, mini split air conditioners, chillers, single packaged air conditioners, air handling unit and fan coil units. Mini split air conditioners dominated the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



Key Companies in the Australia and New Zealand HVAC Industry



The key market players in the Australia and New Zealand HVAC market include Daikin Industries, LG Australia, Fujitsu General Australia Carrier Transicold Australia, Temperzone Ltd., ActronAir, Panasonic, Samsung, Toshiba and Hitachi.



Countries Covered

• Australia and New Zealand



