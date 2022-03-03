  • Oops!
New research says Tyrannosaurus was actually three species – rex, imperator and regina

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Gregory S. Paul
    U.S. researcher, author, paleontologist, and illustrator

The Tyrannosaurus rex has been one of the most iconic dinosaur to ever exist, thanks in large part to its terrorizing role in the 1993 classic "Jurassic Park" and its subsequent films.

But what if the popular dinosaur that terrorized the visitors of Isla Nublar wasn't exactly a Tyrannosaurus rex? New research published in the peer reviewed journal Evolutionary Biology on Tuesday suggested there was not only one or two, but actually three different types of Tyrannosaurus.

To understand the possibility of more than one Tyrannosaurus existing, start with genus versus species. A genus is a category or class used to classify living creatures, while a species is a certain type of organism under a genus. Since the first Tyrannosaurus fossil was found in Montana in 1902, there's been only one confirmed species of it: rex.

Despite there being only one confirmed species, there have been various different fossils found of the dinosaur, from smaller and larger bones to different teeth.

That was something that intrigued Gregory Paul, a paleontologist and paleoartist who is the lead author of the new study. Paul and his team analyzed the bones and dental remains of 37 different Tyrannosaurus remains.

An authentic Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. New research suggests the skeleton doesn't belong to a Tyrannosaurus rex, but a newly named species.
An authentic Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. New research suggests the skeleton doesn't belong to a Tyrannosaurus rex, but a newly named species.

What the data showed was a wide array of strength in the femur, regardless of how old the dinosaur was when it died, something they say eliminated the reason of the differences being sex. The team also noticed those with thin femurs also had one incisor tooth.

After analyzing the fossils, the team then looked at which layers of sediment each fossil was found in. The results showed the Tyrannosauruses with more robust femurs and two incisor teeth were only found in deeper layers, while different variations were found in newer sediment.

The team concluded the timeline of the Tyrannosaurus began with the Tyrannosaurus imperator – which translates to "tyrant lizard emperor." Million of years later, the Tyrannosaurus then evolved into two species, the Tyrannosaurus rex with robust femurs and one incisor tooth, and the newly named Tyrannosaurus regina – or "tyrant lizard queen" – which had thin femurs and one incisor tooth.

So the first fossil found in Montana possibly wasn't a Tyrannosaurus rex.

"We propose that the changes in the femur may have evolved over time from a common ancestor who displayed more robust femurs to become more gracile in later species. The differences in femur robustness across layers of sediment may be considered distinct enough that the specimens could potentially be considered separate species," Paul said in a news release.

Scientists skeptical of new species

Despite the team's new discovery, paleontologists around the world aren't too thrilled about it and are skeptical about the results.

Paul Barrett, dinosaur expert at the Natural History Museum in London, said he is skeptical of the study because the team didn't seem to have enough evidence to come to their conclusion, and "would be very surprised if the experts who work on these dinosaurs would support them."

David Hone, carnivorous dinosaur expert at Queen Mary, University of London, added to Barrett's comments, saying the team shouldn't base new species on just two traits that have been known to vary.

Part of the research identified two popular Tyrannosaurus rex fossils in museums in the United States – Sue at the Field Museum in Chicago and "The Nation’s T. Rex" at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. Under the new species, Sue would be a Tyrannosaurus imperator, while the one in the nation's capital would be a Tyrannosaurus regina.

But Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator of fossil reptiles at the Field Museum, told The New York Times they won't be changing Sue's official species because it isn't "widely accepted by the scientific community."

"The new hypothesis regarding Tyrannosaurus diversity is very poorly justified and is unlikely to make it through this rigorous process," O'Connor told the outlet. "The diagnoses provided for each species are incredibly vague."

Paul and others admit they can't entirely rule out the differences could be a result of extreme individual differences and not knowing the exact location of where the dinosaurs were found, but for now, they are sticking with their claim: the Tyrannosaurus rex wasn't alone.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New controversial study says the T. rex was actually three species

