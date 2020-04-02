New research sheds light on how the coronavirus travels through the air — you probably won't walk through virus 'clouds,' but healthcare workers are at risk

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The new coronavirus typically spreads when droplets from an infected patient's coughs or sneezes land on or get inhaled by another person.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 virus is not airborne, like measles, and does not spread between people who are more than 6 feet apart.

Some research, however, suggests viral droplets can travel farther than 6 feet in certain conditions and that live coronavirus particles can persist in the air in aerosol form.

Such aerosols pose a disproportionate risk to people in hospital settings.

As researchers race to study the coronavirus, an important question remains hotly debated: Can it spread through the air?

Scientists agree that the virus, which has infected more than 950,000 people worldwide, is primarily transmitted through droplets — particles larger than 5 micrometers — when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

Those droplets, of course, fly through the air before landing on another person. But scientists still aren't sure to what degree a cloud of tiny viral particles — known as aerosols (these are smaller than droplets) — could linger in the air, waiting to infect the next person who walks through the same space. This is known as airborne transmission, and the measles virus is known to spread that way — it lives for up to two hours in an airspace where an infected person coughed or sneezed.

But the World Health Organization says that's not the case for the coronavirus.

"FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne," the WHO tweeted on March 28.

However, several recent studies have identified live coronavirus in the air. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that certain hospital procedures, like intubating a patient, "could generate infectious aerosols."

Droplets versus aerosols

The main difference between droplets and aerosols is that the former are heavy and large, so they can't stay aloft for long. The latter, called droplet nuclei by the WHO, are smaller than 5 micrometers.

But some researchers are calling for the semantics to be swept aside to avoid confusion and better inform public-health responses to the pandemic.

"I think the WHO is being irresponsible in giving out that information. This misinformation is dangerous," Donald Milton, an infectious-disease aerobiologist at the University of Maryland, told NPR.

He added: "The epidemiologists say if it's 'close contact,' then it's not airborne. That's baloney."

Some research shows the coronavirus can travel farther than 6 feet, the distance cited by the CDC as adequate social distancing.

"Vigorous coughing or sneezing, during which a patient gives their exhalation more energy, can send their microscopic particles beyond the 2-foot to 6-foot range," William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, told Business Insider.

A study published March 26 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that a cloud of virus emitted by someone coughing or sneezing could travel much farther than 6 feet: "The gas cloud and its payload of pathogen-bearing droplets of all sizes can travel 23 to 27 feet," it said.

'You could come into a room thinking everything's all right and then you inhale it'

During a recent interview on "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah asked Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — whether the coronavirus stays in the air.

"If you walk in to an elevator after somebody else, can coronavirus still be there?" Noah said.

Fauci replied that ill people sneezing and coughing can spread the virus by droplets as well as by aerosols.

An aerosolized form of the virus "means the drop doesn't go down right away, it hangs around for a bit," Fauci said, adding, "so you could come into a room thinking everything's all right and then you inhale it."