Research shows some gun laws work. Why won't Kim Reynolds listen?

Following the fatal school shooting in Perry, Gov. Kim Reynolds was quoted in the Register as saying, “No additional gun laws would have prevented what happened. There’s just evil out there.”

This statement completely disregards data related to gun violence prevention legislation. March for Our Lives Iowa recently released its legislative agenda, outlining exactly how gun violence is preventable. Specifically, Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) allow law enforcement to intervene and prevent potential shooters from accessing a weapon temporarily, if they pose a threat to themselves or others. Their effectiveness has been empirically proven to reduce suicides and mass shootings, according to a review by experts at the University of California-Davis.

More: As Perry High students returned to class after shooting, some parents want more security

Yet, this type of legislation continues to be ignored by our legislators. While evil will always exist, that doesn’t mean we cannot prevent this evil from stealing more lives like the ones lost in Perry. The hundreds of youth who walked out of class and gathered at the Capitol in protest following the Perry shooting had a message for our leaders: Enough is enough. At that protest, we delivered a letter to our governor. Here is an excerpt of what the youth of Iowa had to say:

"What happened in Perry is an all-too-common occurrence in Iowa. Students go to school every day fearing for their lives, never knowing if their school is next. The most devastating part: each and every tragedy and life lost was preventable. Countless Iowans, including a sixth-grade student and principal at Perry Middle School, could still be alive today.

"Action must be taken now. Iowa must pass extreme risk protection laws, hate crime prohibitions, and mandatory reporting of lost or stolen guns. Stand with Iowans in the face of this terrible tragedy.

"After the shooting at East High School, you dismissed the desperate need for gun safety laws. Iowans tried to tell you to take action. We pleaded that now must be the time to pass meaningful gun legislation. But devastatingly, no action was taken. You put our lives on the line.

"Then, a year later, after another deadly shooting at Starts Right Here, you said, 'My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families.' Yet, again, nothing was done.

"Now, after the shooting at Perry High School, all you have to offer are more empty words: 'Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community.'

"Still, nothing has been done.

"You passed book bans, don’t say gay bills, and abortion restrictions, all in the name of 'protecting children.' However, you have failed to protect the students at East. You have failed to protect the youth at Starts Right Here. You have failed to protect the children at Perry. And without meaningful gun safety legislation, you have failed to protect the citizens of Iowa from the inevitable gun violence yet to come.

"Governor Reynolds, the people of Iowa are asking you to take action and prevent gun violence. If not for yourself or your party, pass legislation for the protection of youth across this state."

Hannah Hayes and Trey Jackson are members of March for Our Lives Iowa. Its mission and focus are centered around implementing policies that reduce gun violence while encouraging youth civic engagement in politics. Contact: hannah@marchforourlivesia.org.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa can take proven steps to prevent gun tragedies