New research suggests we might be thinking about the ocean plastic problem all wrong — trash dumped from ships could be a major culprit

About 14 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year, 40% of which is single-use plastic.

Some scientists estimate that there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in oceans worldwide. A lot of that plastic ends up in giant garbage patches in the ocean.

A new study found that the primary source of single-use plastic bottles that wash ashore in the south Atlantic Ocean is likely Chinese merchant marine vessels.

Scientists still aren't sure where most of this floating plastic comes from. But a new study provides a partial answer: when it comes to plastic bottles in the Atlantic, the culprit appears to be Chinese merchant vessels that are dumping their garbage overboard.

The researchers behind the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examined plastic bottles and other debris that washed up on Inaccessible Island, a remote and uninhabited patch of land in the south Atlantic Ocean.

They discovered that the number of plastic bottles that accumulated on the island had increased by 15% every year in the last 35 years. Most of the bottles that arrived during the researchers' 72-day monitoring period came from China, and date stamps on those bottles indicated that the majority were manufactured in the last two years.

But for bottles to drift naturally from Asia to this point in the Atlantic would take three to five years, the study authors concluded — which meant they had to be coming from somewhere else.

Chinese merchant ships were the logical conclusion.

Solving a plastic whodunit

Inaccessible Island is aptly named: The 5-square-mile patch of land in the south Atlantic is almost wholly ringed with sheer cliffs and can only be reached via scattered rocky beaches on its western coast.

The island is located midway between South Africa and Argentina, on the southern end of a vast whirlpool of currents known as the South Atlantic gyre. These currents carry debris to this part of the ocean, creating a watery garbage patch that rivals the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean. (That trash-filled vortex is located between Hawaii and California, is more than twice the size of Texas, and contains more than 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.)

Islands like Inaccessible that are located near these gyres (and their resulting garbage patches) accumulate exorbitant amounts of plastic debris. So they're the perfect places for scientists to investigate the plastic whodunit.