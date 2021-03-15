New research suggests vaccines reduce risk of COVID-19 spread through nose and mouth

Tara Copp, Michael Wilner
·3 min read

People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 not only protect themselves, but are also likely reducing the risk of spreading the disease and infecting others, according to new Army research.

Vaccine research at the emerging infectious diseases branch of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research monitored the amount of virus that replicates in the noses, sinuses and throats of monkeys after they are vaccinated. Monkeys, like humans, can still become infected with COVID-19 after they are vaccinated, but the vaccine reduces the severity of the illness.

The research found that for monkeys that were vaccinated and then infected, “there’s a rapid decline in the amount of virus that’s reproducing” in their noses and upper airways, said Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of infectious disease research at Walter Reed.

“That’s where the transmission occurs, and the disease occurs down in the lungs. But if you have lots of replicating virus up in your nose, sinuses, pharynx, that’s where you’re going to transmit,” Modjarrad said in an interview with McClatchy.

The lab measured the amount of virus in the noses and upper airways of monkeys during the trials of its own coronavirus vaccine. Modjarrad said the reduction in the amount of virus in the animals was a way to measure the vaccine’s effectiveness

The research also found what other vaccine clinical trials have shown, that vaccination can reduce the risk of transmission.

“We saw that in the animal studies. So we expected that there would be probably some reduction in transmission in humans. And now we’re starting to see that in these real-world studies,” Modjarrad said.

GUIDANCE FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE

Other data has emerged suggesting the available COVID-19 vaccines — produced by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — lower the risk of vaccinated individuals spreading the virus to others.

A recent study published by the University of Cambridge and Public Health England found a statistically significant decrease in infection risk to others from individuals who were vaccinated. Another study focused on the Pfizer vaccine and conducted in Israel, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found similar results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released preliminary guidance for vaccinated individuals last week. The agency said it is safe for vaccinated people to congregate indoors unmasked with other vaccinated people, or to meet indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household if they are at low risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

But the agency is still encouraging vaccinated people to wear masks and social distance in public, to avoid carrying the virus and infecting others.

Paul Offit, a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory board and director of the vaccine education center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said that vaccinated people should continue taking precautions for other reasons.

“I’m fully vaccinated, and I wear a mask and social distance for selfish reasons,” he said. “I may be one of those one in twenty people who isn’t protected. I mean, it’s 95% effective.”

“It really all depends on the degree to which there is illness in the community,” Offit said. “When you get to the point where there are far fewer cases, and far fewer deaths, and you know there is much less virus in the community, then you can feel better if you’re vaccinated.”

The CDC has said it will continue to update its guidance on safe practices for vaccinated people as more scientific evidence emerges, and as more people get the shots.

“As more people get vaccinated and the science and evidence expands, and as the disease dynamics of this country change, we will continue to update this guidance,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, told reporters.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna begins testing on refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna announced Monday that it has begun testing on a potentially refrigerator-stable version of its coronavirus vaccine.Why it matters: Moderna's "next generation COVID-19 vaccine," if found to be effective, could be handled by ordinary pharmacies that aren't equipped with ultra-low freezers, which have been an impediment in the vaccine rollout.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeModerna's current coronavirus vaccine must be stored at -20°C after being kept at standard refrigeration for 30 days prior to use.Pfizer announced last month that its vaccine could be stored for two weeks at standard temperatures. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, the third shot authorized for emergency use by the FDA, can also be stored at routine refrigerator temperatures.What they're saying: Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release that the vaccine "could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potentially for developing countries."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

    Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

    PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Exclusive: U.S. authorization of AstraZeneca vaccine could come in April, independent monitors assessing data -US official

    Results of AstraZeneca Plc's U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial are being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, a top U.S. official said on Monday. The independent monitors are analyzing data from the 32,000-person U.S. study to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective. If the results are positive and all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would review the data and issue the authorization, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an interview.

  • Even countries suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say there's no proof of blood clot risk

    Ireland and the Netherlands late Sunday joined Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and a few other European countries in suspending inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, pointing to reports of serious blood clotting in Norway among a handful of people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Irish and Dutch medical authorities stressed that this is a temporary precautionary measure and there is no evidence that Norway's four cases of blood clotting, including one death, were linked to the vaccine. The European Union's drugs regulator and World Health Organization have also said no data suggests a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and an increased risk of blood clots. In a statement Sunday night, AstraZeneca said "the safety of the public will always come first " and it is "keeping this issue under close review, but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause." A review of the 17 million people in Europe and the U.K. who have already received the vaccine found 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 pulmonary embolisms, AstraZeneca said, adding those numbers are "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines." AstraZeneca is right about the lack of any statistically significant risk, Cambridge University statistician David Spiegelhalter writes in The Guardian. "Some anxiety about a new vaccine is understandable, and any suspected reactions should be investigated," but correlation is not the same as causation and "so far, these vaccines have shown themselves to be extraordinarily safe. In fact, it's perhaps surprising that we haven't heard more stories of adverse effects. There could well be some extremely rare event that is triggered by COVID-19 vaccines, but there is no sign of this yet." The vaccine has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? The 2 most surprising nominations at the 2021 Oscars

  • Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

    Israeli police on Sunday said they were opening an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service. Police said the elite Lahav 433 unit, responsible for investigating major crimes and corruption, would handle the case involving Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Meshi-Zahav has been a well-known figure in Israel for decades.

  • Fact check: CDC study links mask mandates to slowing COVID-19 infections and deaths

    A widely shared post from One America News Network claims that a CDC study found "masks have negligible impact on coronavirus numbers." This is false.

  • French coronavirus cases near 30,000 as vaccinations top 5 million

    The number of new coronavirus cases in France neared 30,000 on Saturday while the number of people to receive their first vaccine injection topped 5 million, health ministry data showed. With the government struggling to contain the spread, France reported 29,759 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 25,229 the previous day, the data showed. The number of people to have died from the virus in hospitals rose by 169 to a total 64,978 while the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 37 to 4,070, as pressure grows on French hospitals amid rising case numbers.

  • Lonza gets licence to make ingredients for Moderna vaccine

    Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza received a key licence from Switzerland to produce ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, regulator Swissmedic said on Monday, a boost for a global inoculation program that has hit some snags. The licence, for Lonza's new $70 million production line in Visp, Switzerland, dedicated to make ingredients for the Moderna vaccine, will help boost the U.S.-based company's deliveries to Europe, Canada and other nations outside the United States.

  • Exclusive: Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with COVID-19 virus, top genome expert says

    Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines. Sharon Peacock, who heads COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) which has sequenced nearly half of all the novel coronavirus genomes so far mapped globally, said international cooperation was needed in the "cat and mouse" battle with the virus.

  • Martin Truex Jr. will compete in Bristol Truck dirt race

    Martin Truex Jr. has confirmed he will drive in this month's Bristol Truck dirt race. It will be only his third career Truck start and first since 2006.

  • Experts Explain What 'COVID Arm' Is and How to Treat It

    Research suggests that vaccines may prompt a delayed rash or arm pain after your first injection; but the harmless, temporary side effect can be managed at home.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Treatment for COVID-19 is better than a year ago, but it still has a long way to go

    Care for people infected by the coronavirus has improved, but in the past 12 months, it's been largely trial and error. That's led to missed opportunities to ease suffering, experts say.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools canceled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • What science has learned works and what doesn’t in COVID-19 treatments

    A year into treating those with COVID-19, research is revealing medical interventions, such as remdesivir, that help patients, and some that don’t.

  • Denver's airport closed for second day after winter storm

    Denver's airport was closed for a second day Monday after a powerful late winter snowstorm dumped over 3 feet of heavy, wet snow on parts of Colorado and Wyoming, shutting down roads, closing state legislatures in both states and interfering with COVID-19 vaccinations. The 27 inches (68 centimeters) that had fallen by the end of Sunday at Denver International Airport on the plains east of downtown made it the fourth biggest snowfall in the city’s history, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The storm system, fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, had moved out of the region and into northeastern Nebraska by Monday, said Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder.

  • Takeda grants J&J German production capacity for COVID-19 shot

    IDT said it will fill and package the COVID-19 shot, which was approved by the European Union's drug regulator last week, for a period of three months after which it will resume making Japan-based drugmaker Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate. "I am grateful to our long-standing customer Takeda for its flexibility, which enables us to provide the world with much-needed COVID-19 vaccines," said IDT Biologika Chief Executive Juergen Betzing.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall 22% last week, daily vaccinations set record

    As of Sunday, 21% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 18% a week ago. Deaths linked to COVID-19 dropped below 10,000 last week, the lowest since mid-November. Nineteen out of 50 states reported more new infections last week compared with the previous seven days, up from 13 states in the prior week, according to the Reuters analysis.