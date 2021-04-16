Researcher, Edgerton police chief to review decisions made before homicide case

Apr. 15—JANESVILLE — Edgerton's police chief and a Rock County researcher will lead a review of decisions made before a Janesville man was charged with killing a woman he reportedly had attacked before.

The Rock County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council on Thursday approved the selection of Kendra Schiffman, a data analyst with Rock County Human Services, and Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski to review what happened before Jeremy L. Mondy was charged with killing Kally Elliott of Janesville on Feb. 14 in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room.

The council's decision came the same afternoon that Mondy was scheduled to appear in Columbia County Court for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was postponed because he will be getting a different lawyer. He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

The case has troubled local law enforcement officials particularly because Mondy faced domestic violence charges in another incident involving Elliott earlier in February.

Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said Thursday that he expects the review to take around 60 to 90 days. He said Schiffman and Kowalski, who used to work with the FBI, will check in with local domestic violence advocates at the start and end of their inquiry to "make sure that nothing was missed."

Marc Perry, the No. 2 on the council, stressed that the point of the review is not to place blame for Elliott's death. Rather, he and others have said they want to learn for the future.

He also said the council needs to have more awareness, education and engagement on family violence.

"It is a significant issue in Rock County, and we do not talk about it enough," he said. "And I don't know that we make access available enough for survivors so that they can tell their stories and they can receive the support and help that they truly need."

Angela Moore, head of the YWCA Rock County, said she supports the initiative.

Not much else was discussed about the review before it was voted on and approved. Dave Moore first suggested the idea at the Feb. 18 council meeting.

Thursday's meeting also featured a presentation on domestic abuse from Janesville police Sgt. Robert Perkins, a member of the department's domestic violence intervention team.

One of his PowerPoint slides listed 12 domestic violence homicide victims since 1986. He also shared statistics from the city in 2019 and 2020, which included hundreds of domestic violence victims.

Mondy will appear again in court in coming weeks, but a specific date was not set Thursday.

The council is next scheduled to meet May 20.