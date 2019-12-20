How This Researcher Invented an Entirely New—and Entirely Badass—Field of Science

From Popular Mechanics

Plumes of wildland fire smoke don't just hoist hot embers into the air—they also carry life.



Pyroaerobiology, new field of science with a badass name, seeks to understand how colonies of bacteria, fungi, archaea, and viruses are swept up in smoke. These organisms float off into distant lands thousands of miles away, altering the microbial composition of the ecosystem. Microbes floating in this smoke can also impact the weather, seeding the ice crystals that form clouds. There's also been evidence to suggest these microbiotic zoos could potentially contain allergens that could be harmful to humans.

Leda Kobziar of the University of Idaho knows a whole lot about pyroaerobiology because she invented it. Kobziar and her team use drones to capture the microbial samples swirling in clouds of smoke emitted from prescribed burns, so they can better understand what gets picked up in the plume.

Our climate is changing, and so is our relationship with wildland fire. These conflagrations are becoming more frequent, lasting longer, and are growing increasingly more devastating. Scientists like Kobziar are racing to understand how our environment—and humans—adapt to the influx of these foreign organisms.

Popular Mechanics spoke with Kobziar at the American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in San Francisco to learn more about the burgeoning field of science and unravel the impacts these wafted microbes have on the world.

Note: This interview has been edited for concision and clarity.

Popular Mechanics: How did you stumble upon this line of work?

Leda Kobziar: I became curious about smoke after I learned that bacteria were being added to snow-making machines—believe it or not—because they act as powerful ice nucleators, which means they can be the nuclei for ice crystals, [spawning snowflakes] at higher temperatures than you would otherwise find.

Ski mountains all around the world use these bacteria and add them to their snow-making machines. I started to think about smoke in the same way. I just wondered if there were any living bacteria in the smoke and if it was perhaps responsible for some of the really interesting clouds that wildland fires create.

PM: What types of microbes do we see in wildfire smoke?

LK: We are seeing hundreds of different types of microbes, so it's kind of hard to characterize all of them. We're seeing fungi and we're seeing bacteria and we're seeing archaea. We haven't looked at viruses yet, but I'm imagining that there are probably some in there, too.

Some of these are organisms that you would typically find in ambient air, but they're highly concentrated, so we see a lot more of them than we would find in ambient air conditions. Others are organisms that are not typically found in ambient air. So there are things that grow deep in the soil or grow in the insides of plants and not things that would generally be aerosolized just by wind.





PM: How do these microbes get swept up in wildland fire smoke? How does the population of microbes differ in smoke emitted from a forest fire, a grassland fire, or one that has ignited in a home?

LK: That's something we're really interested in characterizing. What we would expect to see is that the organisms that we see in smoke are going to be related to the organisms that we see in the source material. There are different types of microbes that live in different environments.