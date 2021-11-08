Researchers are busy growing coral on a remote Pacific Island
The team is taking fragments of healthy parent coral colonies and planting them onto manmade coral trees to support new growth.
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu
Elon Musk appears to have added a few hundred acres to his portfolio in eastern Travis County near the Tesla plant as the multi-billionaire continues to grow roots in Central Texas. We map out what we found in this story.
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.
Virginia Waller-Torres, said a prayer to be saved after being stuck in D.C. floodwaters. Within a minute, a bus full of U.S. Marines showed up.
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintery conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Te
Let's see how well you know the great outdoors.
Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change. Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie at a lectern set up in the sea, with his trouser legs rolled up, have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels. "The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Kofe said of his video message to the conference.
China’s state-owned power provider has announced that supply and demand has returned to normal thanks to Beijing’s price controls on coal
Poor countries, rocked by storms and flooding from climate change, have spent years trying to hold the big carbon-emitters accountable. While most rich nations have fiercely resisted this liability, attendees at COP26 will give it another try in Glasgow next week. What is loss and damage?
A report reveals the illicit trade sending plastic waste from rich countries to poor ones. California scraps made up nearly a third of U.S. exports.
To leave or not to leave? Find out whether or not to remove leaves from your lawn and garden as winter approaches.
The large shark was discovered by the Cape Cod-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy