Researchers detect malaria resistant to key drug in Africa

FILE - This file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a feeding female Anopheles Stephensi mosquito crouching forward and downward on her forelegs on a human skin surface, in the process of obtaining its blood meal through its sharp, needle-like labrum, which it had inserted into its human host. In a study published Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, scientists say there is evidence a resistant form of malaria is spreading in Uganda, in a worrying sign the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without concerted efforts from countries and global health officials. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARIA CHENG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda, a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread.

Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. They found that by 2019, nearly 20% of the samples had genetic mutations suggesting the treatment was ineffective. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.

Drug-resistant forms of malaria were previously detected in Asia, and health officials have been nervously watching for any signs in Africa, which accounts for more than 90% of the world’s malaria cases. Some isolated drug-resistant strains of malaria have previously been seen in Rwanda.

"Our findings suggest a potential risk of cross-border spread across Africa,” the researchers wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine, which published the study on Wednesday.

The drug-resistant strains emerged in Uganda rather than being imported from elsewhere, they reported. They examined 240 blood samples over three years.

Malaria is spread by mosquito bites and kills more than 400,000 people every year, mostly children under 5 and pregnant women.

Dr. Philip Rosenthal, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said that the new findings in Uganda, after past results in Rwanda, “prove that resistance really now has a foothold in Africa.”

Rosenthal, who was not involved in the new study, said it was likely there was undetected drug resistance elsewhere on the continent. He said drug-resistant versions of malaria emerged in Cambodia years ago and have now spread across Asia. He predicted a similar path for the disease in Africa, with deadlier consequences given the burden of malaria on the continent.

Dr. Nicholas White, a professor of tropical medicine at Mahidol University in Bangkok, described the new paper’s conclusions about emerging malaria resistance as “unequivocal.”

“We basically rely on one drug for malaria and now it’s been hobbled,” said White, who also wrote an accompanying editorial in the journal.

He suggested that instead of the standard approach, where one or two other drugs are used in combination with artemisinin, doctors should now use three, as is often done in treating tuberculosis and HIV.

White said public health officials need to act to stem drug-resistant malaria, by beefing up surveillance and supporting research into new drugs, among other measures.

“We shouldn’t wait until the fire is burning to do something, but that is not what generally happens in global health,” he said, citing the failures to stop the coronavirus pandemic as an example.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I'm a Celebrity: Crew member's Covid case triggers lockdown

    A crew member on I'm a Celebrity tests positive, sending thousands into lockdown and sparking a backlash.

  • Ryan Crosby Promoted To President of Publishing At Riot Games

    Riot Games, League of Legends and Valorant publisher, has elevated Ryan Crosby to President of Publishing. Crosby, who will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent, previously joined Riot in January 2021 as Head of Global Entertainment Marketing and Consumer Products. In the new role, Crosby will head Riot’s Worldwide Publishing group which comprises international publishing, global marketing, […]

  • United Airlines says 97% of U.S. employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    United Airlines said Wednesday that over 97% of its U.S.-based employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a company memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: United announced in August that it would require its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 27 or face termination. It's one of several airlines that set vaccine requirements even before President Biden issued his own vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Britney Spears' attorney proposes that her conservatorship end this fall

    An attorney for Britney Spears on Wednesday asked a Los Angeles judge to terminate the 13-year-old conservatorship that oversees her personal life and finances by the fall. In a filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyer Mathew Rosengart asked that the musician's father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the conservatorship by Sept. 29 and that a temporary replacement be named to wind down the arrangement. "Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears’s until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall," the filing said.

  • Factbox - What you need to know about the U.S. relaxing COVID travel restrictions

    The Biden administration plans to ease travel restrictions in early November that have barred much of the world from entering the United States since 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order and answer many specific questions about how the new rules will work. WHO CAN TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES?

  • Beyond AUKUS: 5 practical recommendations

    The AUKUS deal announced last week is a watershed moment for Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. I have argued for years that Australia should acquire nuclear-powered submarines, so it should come as no surprise that I believe this is a major breakthrough. When they come online, these and other announced systems will not only be able to assist in Australia’s own defense, but could also help to stabilize the deteriorating military balance in Asia and reassure some countries of A

  • Special Report - Backers of Trump's false fraud claims seek to control next U.S. elections

    One leading candidate seeking to become Georgia’s chief elections official, Republican Jody Hice, is a Congressman who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win in the hours after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, the contenders for the elections-chief office, secretary of state, include Republican state lawmaker Mark Finchem, who attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally before the deadly insurrection and spoke at a similar gathering the previous day. In Nevada, one strong Republican candidate for elections chief is Jim Marchant, who unsuccessfully sued to have his own defeat in a 2020 congressional race reversed based on unfounded voter-fraud claims.

  • Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

    It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month

  • Mom dying of ovarian cancer shares what she wants women to know about the deadly disease

    A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.

  • Their Baby Died in the Hospital. Then Came the $257,000 Bill.

    Brittany Giroux Lane gave birth to her daughter, Alexandra, a few days before Christmas in 2018. The baby had dark eyes and longish legs. She had also arrived about 13 weeks early, and weighed just 2 pounds. Alexandra initially thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai West. Lane, 35, recalls the nurses describing her daughter as a “rock star” because she grew so quickly. But her condition rapidly worsened after an infection, and Alexandra died early on the morning of Jan. 15 at

  • What to have at home if you or a family member has COVID-19—including the delta variant

    Essentials to soothe COVID-19 symptoms and keep your household protective, like disinfecting wipes, masks, humidifiers and more

  • Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air

    Severe COVID-19 may trick the immune system into producing so-called autoantibodies that have the potential to eventually attack healthy tissue and cause inflammatory diseases, researchers warned in a paper published in Nature Communications. For 48 COVID-19 patients, the researchers had blood samples taken over different days, including the day of hospital admission, allowing them to track the development of the autoantibodies. "Within a week... about 20% of these patients had developed new antibodies to their own tissues that weren't there the day they were admitted," study leader Dr. Paul Utz of Stanford University said in a news release.

  • New R.1 Covid Variant Detected In U.S. Outbreak; First Identified In Japan

    While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]

  • Is Your Memory Getting Worse? Doctors Share 8 Reasons for Memory Loss

    Before you panic, it's probably not what you think.

  • COVID cluster outbreaks could signal pandemic is nearing the end

    Upticks in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in central southeastern states such as West Virginia and Kentucky are considered signs that the pandemic is on its way out and shifting toward endemicity.

  • An unexpected breakthrough COVID-19 test brings home what it takes to stop the spread

    The retired chief of staff of the Kansas City VA Medical Center knew he could put others at risk. | Opinion

  • 70% of fully vaccinated prisoners caught COVID-19 in a Texas Delta outbreak, the CDC says - but vaccines protected against severe disease

    Of 129 fully vaccinated prisoners who caught COVID-19, only one was hospitalized. Unvaccinated people at the prison caught COVID-19 at a higher rate.

  • Tennessee says vaccinated people should be last in line for antibody treatments to save them for the unvaccinated

    Unvaccinated residents of Tennessee are being prioritized for the treatment because they're more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

  • ‘Unprecedented event in modern medicine’: St. Luke’s doctor details Idaho COVID crisis

    Eighty people have died of COVID-19 at St. Luke’s facilities this month, as the state tries to handle a surge with alarming numbers.

  • IUD Insertion Doesn't Have to Be Excruciating: Here's How My Doctor Minimized the Pain

    My first IUD insertion was - not exaggerating - the most painful experience of my life. I remember screaming, nearly fainting (I had to lie on the table for about 10 minutes afterward), throwing up on the way home, and weathering waves of debilitating cramps for days.