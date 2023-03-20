The big problem for endangered orcas? Inbreeding

203
GENE JOHNSON
·4 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — People have taken many steps in recent decades to help the Pacific Northwest's endangered killer whales, which have long suffered from starvation, pollution and the legacy of having many of their number captured for display in marine parks.

They've breached dikes and removed dams to create wetland habitat for Chinook salmon, the orcas' most important food. They’ve limited commercial fishing to try to ensure prey for the whales. They've made boats slow down and keep farther away from the animals to reduce their stress and to quiet the waters so they can better hunt.

So far, those efforts have had limited success, and research published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution suggests why: The whales are so inbred that they are dying younger and their population is not recovering. Female killer whales take about 20 years to reach peak fertility, and the females may not be living long enough to ensure the growth of their population.

While that news sounds grim for the revered orcas — known as the “southern resident” killer whales — it also underscores the urgency of conservation efforts, said Kim Parsons, a geneticist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NOAA Fisheries who co-authored the study. The population is not necessarily doomed, she said.

“It’s not often inbreeding itself that will result in a shortened lifespan or kill an individual,” Parsons said. “It's really that inbreeding makes these individuals more vulnerable to disease or environmental factors. We can support the population by supporting the environment and giving them the best chance possible.”

The struggles of the charismatic population of orcas that frequent the waters between Washington state and the Canadian province of British Columbia have been well documented — including in 2018, when one grieving mother carried her stillborn calf for 17 days in an apparent effort to mourn or revive it.

The southern resident population comprises three clans of whales known as the J, K and L pods. They are socially distinct and even communicate differently from other orca populations, including the nearby northern residents, which are listed as threatened and which primarily range from Vancouver Island up to southeast Alaska.

While the southern residents' range overlaps with other populations of killer whales, they haven't regularly interbred in 30 generations, the researchers said.

In the 1960s and 1970s, dozens of Pacific Northwest whales were caught for display in marine theme parks. The whale-capture industry argued that there were many orcas in the sea, and that some could be sustainably caught.

At least 13 orcas died in the roundups, and 45 were delivered to theme parks around the world — reducing the southern resident population by about 40%. The brutality of the captures began to draw public outcry and a lawsuit to stop them in Washington state.

Today only 73 southern residents remain, according to the Center for Whale Research on Washington state's San Juan Island. That’s just two more than in 1971. Of those captured, only one — 56-year-old Lolita, at the Miami Seaquarium — survives. The Seaquarium announced last year it would no longer feature Lolita in shows.

Prior studies have suggested that inbreeding was a problem, including a 2018 study that found just two males had fathered more than half the calves born to the southern residents since 1990.

For the new research, NOAA geneticist Marty Kardos, Parsons and other colleagues sequenced the genomes of 100 living and dead southern residents, including 90% of those alive now. Those whales had lower levels of genetic diversity and higher levels of inbreeding than other populations of killer whales in the North Pacific, they found.

The capture of the whales decades ago, as well as the geographic or social isolation of the animals, likely explains the inbreeding, the researchers said.

Meanwhile, conservation efforts have helped other North Pacific orca populations thrive. The northern resident killer whales have increased from about 122 animals in 1974 to more than 300 by 2018. Like the southern residents, they only eat fish, primarily salmon — unlike many other killer whales, which eat mammals such as seals.

The Alaska resident killer whale population is estimated to have doubled from 1984 to 2010. According to the researchers, the southern residents would likely be on a similar trajectory if not for their elevated levels of inbreeding.

Inbreeding has also afflicted other populations of isolated or endangered animals, such as mountain lions in California, gorillas in Africa and bottle nose dolphins off western Australia. In some cases, scientists may be able to improve the gene pool in one population by capturing and introducing animals from another.

That's not the case for orcas, which are massive and free-swimming. Further, the southern residents already have opportunities to interbreed — they just haven't done so, Parsons said.

“We really have to leave it to those whales to mate with whom they choose and support the population in other ways,” Parsons said.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgetown hires Providence's Ed Cooley as head coach

    Ed Cooley had a 242-153 record in 12 seasons at Providence with one Big East regular season crown.

  • 3 things plaguing Olaplex that have nothing to do with the hair loss lawsuit

    Besides a hair-loss lawsuit, Olaplex faces challenges growing the brand, from getting into new salons to maintaining market share against rivals.

  • Haberman: Trump ‘very anxious’ about potential indictment in New York

    New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman on Sunday said former President Trump is “very anxious” about possibly being indicted as part of a New York probe into an alleged hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday to say he thinks he’ll be arrested on Tuesday as the Manhattan district…

  • Keanu Reeves talks 'John Wick: Chapter 4': 'The film is really epic'

    With the "John Wick" franchise, Keanu Reeves is playing the role of a lifetime. For an actor like Reeves, that's quite the statement considering he's one of America's most beloved action stars and has appeared in films like "Point Break," "Speed" and, of course, "The Matrix." "It's a fun character to be able to have that, you know, that John Wick kinda thing," Reeves told "Good Morning America," in an interview that aired Monday, of the titular assassin, famous for being relentless and unstoppable.

  • Trump isn’t giving up on Fox News after its bigwigs privately trashed him. Neither are his rivals.

    Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential rivals aren't giving up on Fox News, even after explosive revelations from the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit.

  • Miami Beach struggles with spring break violence, big crowds

    For the third year in a row, Miami Beach finds itself struggling with spring break violence, including two fatal shootings and unruly crowds, despite a massive police presence and activities designed to give people alternatives to drinking alcohol and roaming the streets. The city imposed an overnight curfew that ended Monday morning but decided at a City Commission meeting not to enact a second curfew next weekend, when the Ultra Music Festival will draw thousands of people to South Beach. It's the third weekend of spring break when the worst chaos occurs, said Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.

  • White House calls conservative GOP group’s budget proposal a ‘five-alarm fire’

    The White House on Monday called the House Freedom Caucus’s budget proposal a ‘five-alarm fire,’ arguing that its spending cuts would endanger Americans’ safety. The White House referred to the conservative GOP group as the “extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus” in a statement and said the proposal would be “a disaster for families in at…

  • Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

    LONDON/DETROIT (Reuters) -For many electric vehicles, there is no way to repair or assess even slightly damaged battery packs after accidents, forcing insurance companies to write off cars with few miles - leading to higher premiums and undercutting gains from going electric. And now those battery packs are piling up in scrapyards in some countries, a previously unreported and expensive gap in what was supposed to be a "circular economy." Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars and represent up to 50% of an EV's price tag, often making it uneconomical to replace them.

  • Florida bill would ban girls from talking about their periods in school, GOP lawmaker says

    The Florida Republicans' bill would ban discussion of reproductive health in school, which includes banning girls from talking about their periods.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Suspects wanted for painting swastikas on Nashville homes

    At one of the targeted homes, one of the suspects spray-painted a Ring camera, which still recorded the suspect tearing down a flag the family had on their porch.

  • Did SVB break the Fed? Officials mull risks of more rate increases

    At an early January meeting of the Virginia Bankers Association, executives were already nervous that Federal Reserve interest rate increases were making it hard to compete for deposits. "Everywhere I go in the industry people are feeling that kind of pressure," the featured speaker of the day, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, said in response to a question from the audience. The influence of Fed rate hikes "is going to hit...That is how it is designed."

  • The 5 Best Dog Hair Dryers of 2023

    You’ve wrestled your dog in and out of the tub, now it’s time to dry them. Dog hair dryers help make grooming faster and easier, no matter what kind of fur they have. “There are coats that absolutely need it, and others that don't,” says grooming expert Julia Blackwell, founder of Pupwell, a company that makes at-home grooming products.

  • 3 men found guilty of killing rapper XXXTentacion

    Three men involved in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion were found guilty by a jury on Monday. Dedrick Devonshay Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the rapper. XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in Broward County, Florida, on June 18, 2018.

  • DeSantis criticizes Manhattan DA for Trump probe, takes veiled swipe at rival

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, broke his silence on Monday on the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump for hush money payments to a porn star, hitting out at a New York prosecutor but also taking a veiled swipe at Trump. Politico reported that a grand jury was preparing to indict Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 nomination. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump illegally authorized and financed a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning stages of the 2016 presidential campaign in order to cover up an extramarital affair.

  • Stormy Daniels is tweeting up a storm with zinger after zinger about Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment in New York

    "He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC)," she said of Trump.

  • US House Republicans launch investigation of Manhattan DA in Trump probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans went on the offensive on Monday against a possible criminal indictment against Donald Trump, launching an investigation into the New York City prosecutor who is probing allegations that the former president paid hush money to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. Three Republican committee chairmen sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg seeking communications, documents and testimony from him related to his investigation of a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence over a 2006 sexual encounter she said she had with Trump.

  • In Zimbabwe's rainy season, women forage for wild mushrooms

    Zimbabwe's rainy season brings a bonanza of wild mushrooms, which many rural families feast upon and sell to boost their incomes. Discerning between safe and toxic mushrooms has evolved into an inter-generational transfer of indigenous knowledge from mothers to daughters. Rich in protein, antioxidants and fiber, wild mushrooms are a revered delicacy and income earner in Zimbabwe, where food and formal jobs are scarce for many.

  • French govt survives no-confidence votes in pension fight

    The French government under President Emmanuel Macron on Monday survived two no-confidence motions in parliament, but still faced intense pressure over its handling of a controversial pensions reform."It is obvious today that the government has a problem of legitimacy and the president cannot remain a spectator of this situation," he told BFMTV. The leader of the far-right in parliament Marine Le Pen, who challenged Macron in the 2022 elections, said Borne "should go or be made to resign by the

  • People hacked up a rare shark that washed up on a beach and made off with its head and tail. A historian is begging them to bring these pieces back.

    Historian Dan Snow said that while it is not against the law to take parts of the dead shark, scientists should get to take a look at it first.