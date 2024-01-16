These researchers will look at how RI could create a state housing developer

Rhode Island has chosen New York University researchers to study whether to create a state housing development arm and, if so, how best to do it.

NYU's Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy was hired over two other bidders to do the six-month study, which will examine different public-sector models used across the country and world to build new affordable housing.

Among the places the Furman Center is expected to study are Montgomery County, Maryland, Singapore and Finland, Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor told The Journal last week.

"We're asking them center to analyze the efficacy of these models and the applicability of such model to Rhode Island," Pryor said.

RI program could be based on Maryland model

The idea of a state developer was first floated in 2022 when state lawmakers budgeted $10 million for public housing. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Pryor have both expressed interest in the revolving fund model used in Montgomery County

But that $10 million has been allocated to existing local public housing authorities and the state Housing Department opted to study the public developer.

If the state decides to try its hand at building affordable housing, funding could come from a new housing bond Gov. Dan McKee is expected to ask voters to approve. Pryor has recommended a $100 million bond, but McKee has not said how big the bond included in his budget being unveiled Thursday will end up being.

Pryor said the Furman Center has been asked to provide an interim report on the public developer in April or May before lawmakers finalize the state budget.

Pryor visited Montgomery County, Maryland, which is just north of Washington, D.C., in November to see what's been built there.

The "Montgomery County Model," which has drawn attention in the national media, features buildings with a mix of apartments rented at market rates and below-market rates so tenants paying higher rents subsidize those paying less.

A rendering of the exterior of The Laureate, a 268-unit apartment building being built in Montgomery County, Maryland. The building is being publicly financed and will be publicly owned using a program similar to one officials in Rhode Island hope to replicate here.

Because the public developer provides a big chunk of the money needed to build the apartments, less goes to profits for investors and middle men. Those profits are instead plowed back into the revolving fund to pay for other new buildings.

"Because a public sector agency is carrying out the work, the funding that would otherwise be destined for a private developer in the form of fees and returns can then be to housing development," Pryor said.

He noted that if Rhode Island pursues a public developer, it can take parts of what Montgomery County and other public agencies did and doesn't necessarily have to copy any one system entirely.

The Furman Center contract has not been finalized yet, Pryor said, but is expected to cost between $85,000 and $100,000.

