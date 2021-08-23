Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin
Nancy Lapid
·3 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Researchers working toward one vaccine for many variants

Two separate research teams last week reported on laboratory tests of monoclonal antibodies that appear to protect against a broad range of COVID-19 virus variants. One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3kgzEZU, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In test tube experiments, some of the SARS survivors' antibodies induced by the vaccine could neutralize not only all of the current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins and that have the potential to cause human infection. In a separate study, published on Thursday in the journal Immunity https://bit.ly/3kk3HzS, another research team describes an antibody that was highly protective at low doses against a wide range of COVID-19-causing variants in mice. "The antibody attaches to a part of the virus that differs little across the variants, meaning that it is unlikely for resistance to arise at this spot," the authors said. The findings from these studies could be a step toward developing new antibodies that would be effective against multiple different coronaviruses, the two teams say.

Infectious virus shedding may be lower in breakthrough cases

Vaccinated people who get infected with COVID-19 have high levels of the virus in their noses and throats but not all of that virus is infectious, a new study suggests. Among 24,706 vaccinated healthcare workers in The Netherlands, 161 developed mild or asymptomatic breakthrough infections, mostly due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The viral levels on nose-and-throat swab samples from these patients were just as high as in unvaccinated healthcare workers who were infected last year with the original strain of the virus. But in test tube experiments, the virus from vaccinated patients was less efficient at reproducing itself than virus from unvaccinated patients, probably because some of it had been neutralized by antibodies from the vaccine, the researchers speculate. In a report posted on medRxiv https://bit.ly/2UKhYgu on Saturday ahead of peer review, they conclude that shedding of infectious virus is reduced in breakthrough cases, although patients are still contagious.

Antibodies fade faster after vaccine vs actual infection

Protective antibody levels decline faster in recipients of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech than in COVID-19 survivors, according to doctors at one of Israel's largest HMOs. They tracked antibody levels in 2,653 adults who received two doses of the vaccine and in 4,361 COVID-19 survivors who were never vaccinated. Antibody levels fell by up to 40% per month in vaccinated participants, versus less than 5% per month in so-called convalescents. After six months, about 84% of vaccine recipients still had detectable antibodies, whereas roughly 90% of convalescents still had detectable antibodies after nine months. Dr. Ariel Israel of Leumit Health Services, coauthor of a reported posted on Sunday on medRxiv https://bit.ly/2XP2Dwi ahead of peer review, noted that antibodies are not the immune system's only weapon against the virus. Still, he said, the data suggests that antibody protection in Pfizer vaccine recipients wanes at a higher rate than in COVID-19 survivors. Leumit researchers had previously reported https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-may-be-superior-pfizer-against-delta-breakthrough-odds-rise-with-time-2021-08-09 that breakthrough infection rates increase starting about five months after vaccination. Dr. Israel said the combined data argues for a booster shot five months after the second injection, especially for high-risk individuals.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Tiffany Wu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m in hiding in Afghanistan, but I won’t abandon the girls I teach’

    There is a powerful uprising happening in Afghanistan. It won’t be the one you have heard about ‒ the one led by violent men who seek to justify their egos under Sharia law. This army wields pens, paper and tablet computers, not guns. We don’t have a name, nor a leader. But we do have a purpose. Our unshakeable goal is to make sure that the progress, education and freedom of women and girls is not stifled by the Taliban.

  • Israel is testing 1.4 million children for COVID-19 antibodies

    Kids between the ages of 3 and 12 will be tested for antibodies in an attempt to measure COVID's undetected spread among Israeli children.

  • US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

    For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a back-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. On Monday, the 97-year-old World War II veteran met the three siblings — now octogenarians themselves — in person for the first time since the war. Adler held out his hand to grasp those of Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi for the joyful reunion at Bologna's airport after a 20-hour journey from Boca Raton, Florida.

  • Young boys steer car off road after dad killed while driving

    The boys' father died from a single gunshot to the head while driving with his two sons on a freeway in Houston, police said.

  • India has approved the world’s first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 without any trial data

    Zydus Cadila is an Ahmedabad-based company, and its stock rose nearly 7% on the BSE when the markets opened today (Aug. 23).

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID lockdown in largest city

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam deployed soldiers on Monday to help enforce a strict COVID lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, its biggest urban area and current epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Vietnam implemented movement restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City in early July, but announced its harshest curbs last week as infections have continued to surge. After containing COVID-19 for much of last year, Vietnam has recorded 358,456 infections and at least 8,666 fatalities.

  • Maggie Q speaks out on her experience as a model: 'So toxic and gross'

    "If you gained a pound, everyone knew it and could see it," the action star says of her modeling days.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

  • 11 Years Ago I Was Hit By A NYC Subway, And My Life Has Never Been The Same

    "I spent 70 days in two different hospitals ... But it wasn’t until after I returned home that I truly discovered how being hit by a subway was going to change my life."

  • What Are Ear Seeds, And Do They Actually Work?

    What if the secret to curing all of your ailments and jumpstarting weight loss was hiding in…your ears? That’s the general idea behind ear seeds, a wellness treatment we first heard about (sorry, had to) from...

  • Covid Optimists See U.S. Nearing Delta Peak, But Risks Abound

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 cases are falling in many of the original delta-variant hot spots in the U.S. That means the rest of the country could soon follow, dodging the mass hospitalizations and surging deaths seen recently in Florida and the Deep South. Maybe.The U.S. is recording more than 1,000 deaths a day, a count that has more than tripled in a month. But in Arkansas and Missouri, where the delta surge began, the seven-day average of cases is down 12% from the peak, according to U.S. Center

  • You aren't legally allowed to know which variant gave you COVID-19 in the US, even if it's Delta

    Sequencing tests, which pick up on variants, have be federally approved before their results can be disclosed to doctors or patients.

  • A Hospital Finds an Unlikely Group Opposing Vaccination: Its Workers

    NEW YORK — Their movement started discreetly — just a handful of people communicating on encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. But in just days, it had ballooned tenfold. And within two weeks, it had turned into a full-blown public protest, with people waving picket signs to denounce efforts to push them to receive coronavirus vaccines. But these were not just any vaccine resisters. They were nurses, medical technicians, infection control officers and other staff who work at a hospital in Sta

  • Walnuts Could Be the Secret to Living a Longer Life, According to a New Study

    Eating five servings of this snack each week can also decrease chances of death from cardiovascular disease by 25 percent.

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • How much should vaccinated South Carolinians worry about ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases?

    So you’ve gotten the vaccine. How worried should you be about still getting COVID-19?

  • A Licensed Vaccine Demolishes the Arguments Against Mandates

    Delta is now reaching for our children, too. Until today, the three vaccines used in the United States were available under a Food and Drug Administration standard called emergency use authorization. The EUA process allowed the FDA to move quickly to give Americans access to the vaccines.

  • 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

    The 33-year-old actress also called the Delta variant a "little b—h" in a recent Instagram Story.