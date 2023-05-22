Researchers uncover plans of Putin’s personal palace in Gelendzhik, with its own church and casino

Putin's

Perched atop cliffs in the Krasnodar Krai, the dictator’s mansion offers breathtaking views of the Black Sea.

As reported by U.S. news outlet Business Insider, a Russian construction firm that was involved in the palace’s construction has released online schematics showcasing the meticulously crafted tunnels situated approximately 50 meters beneath the palace, demonstrating their remarkable craftsmanship.

The schematics reveal bunkers equipped with ventilation systems, sewage, and freshwater infrastructure.

Mark Galeotti, author of “Putin’s Wars: The Rise of Russia’s New Imperialism,” shared with the UK newspaper the Telegraph that he believes the underground complex serves as a secure evacuation route for Putin and his inner circle, rather than a residential sanctuary in the event of a nuclear attack.

Secluded from the rest of the country, Putin’s palace sprawls across nearly 7,000 hectares of forest, cordoned off as a designated no-fly zone.

These precautionary measures have stirred speculation among many that the dictator is suffering from deep paranoia as he continues to wage a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine.

