Resentencing hearing held for convicted killer Brandon Brown; decision delayed until later date

Mar. 30—SUNBURY — Convicted killer Brandon Brown expressed a tearful apology to the victim's family in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday.

The prepared statement came just after testimony from the commonwealth's expert that cast doubt on whether Brown's past expressions of guilt and remorse have been genuine or heartfelt.

Brown, 36, was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison in 2003 for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Jasmine Stoud. While a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 made Tuesday's resentencing hearing in front of President Judge Charles Saylor possible, a decision on Tuesday was delayed until a later date.

"I'm sorry for taking your daughter from you," said Browna man with short brown hair and a clean shaven face, wearing light green prison garb and a white mask over his mouth and nose. "I'm sorry for Jasmine. She did not deserve what happened to her. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for having to bring you here today, for having to look at me and relive the worse possible day of your life. I know I have caused you many restless nights and you never wanted to see my face again. For this I understand."

Brown was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor in Coal Township in 2001. The body of Jasmine Stoud was recovered Aug. 12, 2001, along an old mining road near her home in Shamokin. Her skull had been fractured in several places by a rock found nearby. Jasmine's DNA was detected on Brown's body and clothing.

He was convicted in 2003, and was sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape. He is an inmate at SCI-Forest in Marienville, Forest County.

While Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger presented four witnesses, Brown was still, his hands resting together on his lap. He didn't take notes, he didn't react to any of the statements made, he showed no emotion until he took the stand to read a prepared statement. It was difficult to hear him between the tears, sniffling and low speaking voice, but a copy of his statement was provided to The Daily Item from court personnel.

Brown is 'haunted'

Brown said Jasmine's family had many questions but there were no easy answers.

"Please understand that I've been haunted by the pain and anger you've felt all these years," he said. "It has caused me to become suicidal at times no matter what I do. I can never bring Jasmine back to you. I have to carry that guilt in the deepest chambers of my heart and mind. It has and always will torment me."

Brown said he wishes he could go back in time and trade his life for Jasmine's.

"I can never begin to ask for your forgiveness, that's far greater than I could ever deserve but please allow me to ask that you just know how truly sorry I am for my tragic actions," he said. "I've caused a tragedy and my actions hurt so many people."

He also addressed his own parents, asking for forgiveness and telling them not to blame themselves. He said he is grateful to have the chance to change.

"I believe my greatest accomplishment has been taking accountability for my actions, changing my thinking and changing my behavior, which has allowed me to become the man you see today," said Brown. "I am determined to live the rest of my life trying to make up for the tragedy that my teenage self caused, constantly trying to give something back to the world any way I can in a positive and whole-hearted selfless way."

Expert: Brown 'impersonal'

Dr. John O'Brien III, an expert in the field of psychiatry, testified before Brown's testimony that he reviewed Brown's criminal records, reports and documents from his childhood to now. He evaluated Brown in person in September 2019.

He and other experts in the past said it's "difficult to determine the true Brandon." He had shown signs of a personality disorder when he was a child but has shown no symptoms in prison, he was an abuser of drugs and alcohol in his teens and he was diagnosed with depression.

He said Brown has distanced himself from the crime and minimized the incident. He described the incident without details and there was "nothing personal about his emotional responses" to the incident.

While he has had no incidents in jail since 2012, Brown has a history of threatening a correctional officer, exposing himself and having sexual interactions with inmates. He has not received sexual offender counseling while in prison.

O'Brien said nothing in his review or evaluation would make him think that Brown is any different than his younger self.

"The expression (of guilt or remorse) is very impersonal and distanced," said O'Brien. "It's hard to glean from that whether the action is heartfelt and genuine."

Sister: Always missing

Samantha Mowery, Jasmine's sister who was 8 years old at the time of the murder, said Jasmine was a happy girl who laughed and smiled.

"It's been 20 years and I don't understand why you did what you did," said Mowery.

Mowery said justice was served with the sentence that Brown received. By changing his punishment, Mowery said it sends the message that Brown's life matters more than Jasmine's life.

"A piece of us will always be missing," said Mowery.

She said it saddens her to know that her children will never meet their Aunt Jasmine, and her sister will never experience life and motherhood. She said she would not feel safe if Brown was allowed to be released from prison.

'Traumatic' and 'egregious'Retired Coal Township Detective Charles Pensyl, who was the investigating officer, said the case affected him emotionally. His own son was the same age as Jasmine.

"It was quite traumatic for everyone involved," he said.

He added, "It's something you never forget. I think about it every day."

Pensyl said in his 35 years of law enforcement between Coal Township, New Berlin and Harrisburg, he has seen a lot of death.

"This was the most heinous I've seen," he said. "I always thought I was really tough but it brings me to my knees."

Former Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Rosini, who prosecuted the case, lived in Coal Township at the time of the murder. He said it was "absolutely the worst, most egregious" crime.

Rosini said defendants like Brown are "severely broken and I don't think it's possible to repair a human being" capable of the actions that Brown committed.Supreme Court decision

The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Brown and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court's ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.

Defense attorney James Best said Brown is not arguing the nature of the crime and the impact on everyone involved. He said America is a "civilized society" that has recognized that children and teens are different than adults.

He asked for a sentence reduction of 35 years to life, which would give Brown a "small window" of hope.

Zenzinger requested the sentence to remain life in prison without parole.

"The heinous nature of the crime cannot be overstated," she said.

Defense witness Dr. Clarence Watson was unable to be present but defense attorney James Best submitted Watson's report to the court. While Watson's report indicated no specific opinion on whether Brown could be rehabilitated, Zenginger requested the opportunity to cross-examine Watson.

Saylor withheld his decision until a hearing could be scheduled at a later date for Watson to appear in court. The date of the hearing is not yet scheduled.