Resentencing ordered in Davis County harassment case

Dec. 8—BLOOMFIELD — A prison sentence for an AmeriCorps worker in a harassment case has been thrown out by an appeals court because the judge had used an unproven fact when considering the sentence.

The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the prison sentence given was not legal and sent the case back to the district court for resentencing.

Paul Timothy Fleetwood, 54, ultimately pled guilty to one count of first-degree harassment. The plea was made as part of a deal with prosecutors that included a recommendation for a two-year suspended prison sentence, meaning no prison time provided Fleetwood abided by terms of his probation.

Fleetwood was an AmeriCorps employee that worked with a 17-year-old on an environmental project at Davis Community School District in the summer of 2018. According to court filings, Fleetwood, then 50, sent the 17-year-old sexually suggestive text messages and invited her to his home for breakfast. She declined, but later accompanied him there to pick up pea gravel for a project at the school.

The appeals court's decision said Fleetwood lured the girl "upstairs to show her something, closed his bedroom door, held her shoulders, and told her he wanted to have sex with her."

The girl told him to stop, and he did stop while imploring her not to tell anyone because it would ruin his career. The girl called a friend who took her to the police station to report the encounter.

Fleetwood was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and first-degree harassment. The first two charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

As part of the deal, Fleetwood and prosecutors agreed to recommend a two-year suspended sentence with two years of probation, and that the crime was sexually motivated so that Fleetwood would be required to register as a sex offender.

At sentencing, District Judge Shawn Showers said he saw no reason to suspend Fleetwood's prison sentence because he "did have a position of power" over the juvenile.

Story continues

The appeals court ruled whether Fleetwood had a position of power over the girl was not a fact established in the record or admitted by Fleetwood. Thus it could not be used in Shower's sentencing consideration.

Court records show the district court has not immediately set a date for resentencing. The appeals court did not offer a suggestion for what the new sentence should be, but coached the district court to not consider the dismissed charges or facts that weren't proven or admitted in its sentence.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.