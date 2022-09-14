Resentencing trial begins for fallen police officer's killer

Sep. 14—OPELIKA — Convicted of murdering Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub in 2011, Joshua Eugene Russell, 35 of Anniston, has returned to court for a resentencing trial that began Monday and continued Tuesday.

Sollohub died in the line of duty on Aug. 24, 2011, while pursuing Russell. Russell fired at Sollohub during the foot chase, killing him.

In September 2013, Russell was convicted of capital murder of a law enforcement officer by a Lee County jury. The jury originally sentenced Russell to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but the judge presiding over the trial overruled that decision and sentenced him to death instead.

In 2014, Russell's defense counsel filed a notice of appeal, and the case went to the appellate courts in 2017, where the conviction was affirmed but the sentence reversed. The court proceedings this week are to reconsider Russell's sentencing, not the verdict.

Officials had moved the original trial and the resentencing to Lee County early on because it was decided that an unbiased Calhoun County jury would be difficult to seat due to intensive media coverage surrounding the case.

All day Monday and part of the morning Tuesday, the prosecution and defense counsel selected the jurors, and by 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, opening arguments began.

Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh explained to the jury his presentation plans for the week during the state's opening arguments. McVeigh told members of the jury not to concern themselves with "guilty" or "not guilty," only the punishment — life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

"Either decision is a correct decision. We're asking you to choose the most correct decision," McVeigh said.

During the defense counsel's opening, attorney Michael Pylant told the jury that the task ahead of them would be a "difficult" one, and one that does not happen very often. Pylant said to be charged to decide on a person's life is "nothing short of ghastly."

Story continues

Pylant pleaded with the jury to consider all factors and determine whether the "aggravating factors" — factors that raised the charge from felony murder to capital murder — were, as the law states, "heinous, atrocious or cruel," and thus warranted application of the death penalty.

Those aggravating factors, McVeigh said, were the prevention of a lawful arrest and the prevention of the enforcement of laws, which were both true as Sollohub had been an officer of the law in pursuit of an assailant and was killed / stopped during that act.

Pylant said that during the defense presentation, the jury would hear from Russell's family.

"You are going to hear from the people who love Josh," Pylant said. "You will hear from people who see redeeming value in Josh's life."

By choosing life in prison, the jury would still be ensuring a severe punishment for Russell, not forgiving or excusing his actions, Pylant said, and he asked the panel to choose mercy.

The state called its first witness, Alex Ference, chief investigator for the district attorney's office. Ference's job is to help prepare the DA for trial. He testified as to the chain of custody of all evidence in the trial and the proper preservation of that evidence.

The state's next witness was Anniston police Lt. Kyle Price. Price testified that he had been on duty mere seconds away from Sollohub when he and his partner heard the call that an officer needed assistance.

McVeigh asked Price to confirm photographs of the scene as it was directly after the incident. Several items of evidence found at the scene were apparent in the photos, including shell casings, cigarette butts, blood evidence and medical debris.

The photos were not presented to the court, but only to the jurors individually, to preserve sensitivity at McVeigh's request.

McVeigh presented Sollohub's service weapon to the court, and asked Price about Sollohub's duty belt. Price testified that the service weapon was found at the scene still in Sollohub's duty belt, still holstered. This fact implied that Russell shot Sollohub while the latter's weapon was still in his duty belt.

The prosecution presented evidence to members of the jury to give them background on the case so that they could make a more informed decision on the issue at hand.

During Price's testimony, the prosecution played a number of video testimonies, one of a man identifying Russell as the man that shot Sollohub.

The resentencing proceedings were expected to last a couple of days with the defense starting its case some time Wednesday, with expectations for each side to rest and begin jury deliberation on Thursday.