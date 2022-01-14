🌱Reser Center Preps For Opening + Nike, Columbia Fire Unvacc'd

Welcome back, Beaverton! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on around Beaverton today.

Get a visual on the interior of the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts with reporter Cory Long. The facility features a Grand Lobby that attempts a seamless connection with the outdoors, a 550 seat theater and more. One project insider says that the idea for a Westside arts center dates back 20 to 25 years. (KGW.com) Rosemarie Stein reports on a handful of Portland-area performance groups returning to the stage for live winter performances. Included in the list are those that will perform at the soon-to-be-complete Reser Center. BodyVox, Chamber Music Northwest and Akropolis Reed Quintet are slated to be among the first to perform in the new facility. (OregonLive) Local companies are getting serious about vaccines. Footwear News shares that both Nike and Columbia Sportswear will soon fire employees who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine. Nike's enforcement begins January 15; unvaccinated Columbia Sportswear folks have until February 1. Get the lowdown on Experience Theatre Project's latest project via Broadway World. "Great Gatsby's Daisy" premieres February 4 at the Masonic Lodge in downtown Beaverton. Showrunners promise an unexpected version of the iconic Jay Gatsby to be on display in the immersive production. The omicron surge has led to a wave of closures for businesses throughout the Metro area, including some in Beaverton. KGW.com reports that dicarli recently reopened after an exposure-related closure. The owner remarks that the closure was not as impactful as it might have been since their team hadn't yet begun preparations for the upcoming week.

OMSI Wild Weather Show [virtual] - Register for a fun STEAM/STEM presentation. (4:30 PM - 5:30 PM)

Country Social Dance - Uptown Dance Studio (14355 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard) hosts a chance to exercise your dancing skills. $10, proof of vaccination & masks required. (7:00 PM - 9:00 PM)

Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express - Take a jaunt to Lake O for a local production of a classic mystery at the Lakewood Theatre & Lakewood Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $36. (7:30 PM)

Congrats to Lionheart Coffee Company ! The community leaders are celebrating their seventh year at their original location on Scholls Ferry Road. (Instagram)

Beaverton City Government offers an overview of what went on at City Hall last week over at Facebook. Check out details about Mayor Beaty's proclamation regarding MLK Day, an update on the winners of the Beaverton Startup Challenge and more.

Get a list of the latest schools moving to remote learning on KATU.com.

