Reservations open for eclipse camping at county fairgrounds

Feb. 24—Reservations now are open, though a minimum of 40 are needed to open the fairgrounds for camping during April's total eclipse weekend, Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board.

"We need a minimum of 40 reservations, but our goal is at least 75 reservations by April 1," Maynard told the Tribune Friday. Any reservation requires a $50 deposit to the fair board by April 1.

Northwestern Pennsylvania lies in the path of totality — the direct path of the moon's shadow — as the moon passes between the sun and Earth on April 8.

There is a three-night maximum for camping, April 6, 7 and 8, for a $250 fee; or a $100 fee per night for only one or two nights of camping.

However, there will be several restrictions with camping during the weekend.

Only campers will be permitted onto the fairgrounds beginning at 4 p.m. April 6, and they must be gone by noon April 9, he said. Those camping will be required to enter and exit through Gate 1 off Dickson Road.

All campers must carry out any trash they generate, and there will only be electrical hookups, Maynard said.

At its meeting earlier this month, the Crawford County Fair Board agreed to approach the county commissioners to open up the county fairgrounds for camping during the total eclipse weekend as a fundraiser for the fair.

The board needed permission from commissioners as the county owns the fairgrounds.

The fair board, which runs the fair each August, operates separately as a self-sustaining entity. The fair doesn't pay rent to the county for its use of the fairgrounds for the county fair.

Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the commissioners agreed to allow the use of the fairgrounds for camping with no formal vote as the fair and its board are under the county's insurance coverage.

Maynard said the fair board has received more than two dozen inquiries about the potential for camping during the eclipse weekend.

Reservations with the $50 deposit by check must be received by the fair by April 1, Maynard said.

Checks are to be made out to: Crawford County Fair Association and mailed or dropped off at the Crawford County Fair Office, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa., 16335.