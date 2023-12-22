Reservations? Why Yosemite and other national parks will require them for much of 2024

Visiting the picturesque landscapes of national parks throughout the country, including Yosemite, will need reservations for much of 2024.

The National Parks Service recently announced a pilot program that will require making reservations for visits to national parks beforehand in an attempt to quell congestion and overly populated parks, which has been a problem since the pandemic.

Yosemite will require reservations beginning Feb. 10 through Feb. 25 on Saturdays, Sundays and George Washington’s birthday Monday, Feb. 19. That’s aimed to control crowds for the Horsetail Fall, when the famous waterfall appears to be on fire while it’s backlit by the sunset at an angle that only occurs in the winter.

“This event attracts many visitors to a small area, causing traffic congestion, parking issues, safety concerns, and impacts to natural and cultural resources,” the National Parks Service wrote on its website.

Reservation fees

The reservation fee for Yosemite is $2 per vehicle on top of the normal $35 entrance fee that’s good for three days. A user can make one reservation per week. However, those reservations are not required for in-park camping, lodging or vacation rentals, nor do regional transit, tour groups or other permits. Those with annual or lifetime passes will still be required to make reservations because those passes only cover entrance fees.

Reservations will also be required from April 13 to June 30 on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays only. Reservations will be required daily from July 1 to Aug. 16. From Aug. 17 to Oct. 27 reservations go back to being required on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays only.

Reservations will be required on those peaks days beginning at 5 a.m. through 4 p.m. but not after 4 p.m. The two options for reservations include all day after noon.

Reservations for Yosemite can be made at Recreation.gov.