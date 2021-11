NextShark

A Hong Kong teenager who police suspect to have links with triad groups was recently arrested with 23 kilograms (50 pounds) of cocaine reportedly worth around 27 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately $3.6 million). What happened: The 14-year-old boy was arrested in Tsing Yi car park after he stepped into an abandoned car used by criminals to store drugs, officers said, adding that the vehicle was already under surveillance before the incident, according to South China Morning Post. Authorities found slabs of what is believed to be cocaine inside the abandoned car during the arrest.