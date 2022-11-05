Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd (KLSE:RL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reservoir Link Energy Bhd is:

2.2% = RM1.6m ÷ RM75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

As you can see, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Reservoir Link Energy Bhd over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Reservoir Link Energy Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has a low three-year median payout ratio of 22%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 78% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

While Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 5.9% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Reservoir Link Energy Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

