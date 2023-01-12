Reservoir levels skyrocket just months after record drought in the West
AccuWeather spoke with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Jan. 11 to find out just what kind of condition California's reservoirs are in after multiple flooding storms.
The recent series of storms that have drenched the Bay Area and other parts of California are having a significant impact on the state's reservoirs.
Monday's intense rain drenched homes and businesses, causing damage and forcing many projects to be put on hold.
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. Michele Gile reports
Water rescues, extreme flooding, evacuations updates. FOX 11 has you covered with the latest updates and live storm coverage.
AccuWeather expert Ken Clark explains the conditions California officials are facing between rounds of severe weather.
