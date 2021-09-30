Reservoirs hit record lows as Californians face lingering drought
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in Shasta County on Sept. 29 to take a look at the severe drought situation in the state, which experts say has been worsened by climate change.
Some types of exercise—yoga, Pilates, HIIT and weight lifting—are all good, but some are better at slowing cognitive decline.
Grisham reportedly said that she noticed the increasing influence of first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the White House.
When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe. As they searched for prominent local politician Ajmal Omar - who had helped drive the militants out of a Nangarhar district a year earlier and tried to dissuade young Afghans from joining them - Taliban members detonated explosives at his ancestral home. Images from the sources, which Reuters could not independently verify, show a badly damaged property and family members with injuries they say were from Taliban beatings.
These people went where they say no one has ever gone before, down a mysterious well in Yemen.
The former boss of Chris Cuomo, who accused the CNN anchor of inappropriately touching her at a party in 2005, claims he is "no more enlightened today" after he responded to her allegation when it went public last week.
Earthworms are being spotted in places they've never been seen before and are inching closer and closer to new ground. This has caught the attention of climate scientists who say the invasive invertebrates are slowly depleting terrestrial carbon stocks in the boreal forest.
Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic - an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried by rivers to the ocean. Six scientists told Reuters they suspect a complex mix of climate change, Amazon rainforest destruction and dust blowing west from Africa's Sahara Desert may be fueling mega-blooms of the dark-brown seaweed known as sargassum.
It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.
"My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting," Bindi's husband Chandler Powell captioned the sweet mother-daughter snap
Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday declared them extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted to find these 23. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared extinct.
The Joro spider, an invasive species known for spinning gold-colored webs, has spread throughout Georgia and in parts of South Carolina.
Tranquil images of the Pacific Ocean taken by a drone show that California's kelp forests may be making a comeback after years of depletion, bringing good news in the fight against climate change. Kelp, which reduces global warming by soaking up carbon dioxide from the air via photosynthesis, has died off dramatically along Northern California's coast, with one study calculating a loss of more than 95% since 2013 due to rising sea temperatures and disease. But a team from environmental group Nature Conservancy has spotted signs of a partial recovery of kelp forests during surveys off the coast of Mendocino and Sonoma counties by drone.
With Hurricane Larry still on the minds of many on Canada's East Coast, parts of the region are on alert as forecasters eye potential impact from Hurricane Sam into next week.
The disruption in the water can be dangerous for beachgoers.
The baby white rhino flapped her ears and huffed for air, stomping her three-toed hoofs into the ground for stability. Lion Country Safari welcomed the wobbly newborn Aziza, meaning precious, to the South Florida attraction on World Rhino Day earlier this month.
Eight earthquakes have been confirmed in the same area of South Carolina in little more than two months.
There's enough groundwater for the people and businesses in the Indian Wells Valley. It's agriculture that's causing shortages.
The delivery service, operated by Alphabet-owned company Wing, was suspended after nesting ravens felt threatened by the drones and attacked.
An electric-car battery can weigh thousands of pounds. As more electric cars hit the road, the race is on to find a sustainable way to deal with these batteries once they die. One startup uses a high-tech shredding system to recycle battery waste. But it can't recover all the valuable metals from it just yet.
