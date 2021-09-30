Reservoirs hit record lows as Californians face lingering drought

AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in Shasta County on Sept. 29 to take a look at the severe drought situation in the state, which experts say has been worsened by climate change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories